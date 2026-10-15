Paid political endorsement letter from Jan Kass

I am writing today to enthusiastically support Rebecca King for City Council.

I did not know Rebecca before this election cycle, but have seen her now in several different settings. She has demonstrated an impressive grasp of the problems facing Coronado.

As a resident of this town for the last 38 years, I have watched us rebuild the schools and the infrastructure that serve the city.

Rebecca King has the vision and knowledge to move us forward and deal with our current concerns. As a lawyer she understands the legal and practical challenges in fulfilling this vision:

An end to the Tijuana sewage crisis through collaboration with people on both sides of the border.

Transparency in city contracts as we continue to replace outdated infrastructure.

Management of the parking issues related to new development and the current restaurant scene on Orange Avenue.

Management of overdevelopment of our business district.

Rebecca King is uniquely qualified to serve. Please join me in supporting her when you cast your vote .

Jan Kass





