Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Education

CUSD Robotics students dive Into underwater technology with U.S. Navy Engineers

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Student roboticists in the Coronado Unified School District Robotics program recently gained hands-on experience with underwater robotics and naval technology through a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) training session with the U.S. Navy in the BBMAC pool. Photo courtesy of CUSD

Students in the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Robotics program, the Coronado Robotics Academy (CoRA), recently gained hands-on experience with underwater robotics and naval technology through a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) training session with the U.S. Navy on September 10 at the BBMAC pool.

The training session gave middle and high school robotics students the opportunity to apply engineering skills in a real-world setting under the guidance of Navy professionals. Students explored underwater robotics, engineering, and naval technology.

All 7th through 12th-grade students on CoRA’s FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams had the opportunity to drive and maneuver two advanced underwater ROVs, the Navy’s “Defender” and the “Blueye.” Students practiced complex maneuvers, underwater navigation, real-time communication, trouble-shooting, and collaborative problem-solving.

The experience also demonstrated to students how core robotics concepts, including mechanical engineering, electronics, coding, design, and testing, translate directly into real-world naval technology and underwater systems.

“Hands-on experiences like this bring our Portrait of a Graduate to life. Working alongside Navy professionals, our CoRA students applied their learning to operate underwater ROVs, solve problems, and navigate new challenges together. They practiced critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and adaptability while discovering how robotics and engineering serve a purpose beyond the classroom. We are grateful to the Navy for investing in our students and helping them envision a future in which their curiosity and skills can make a meaningful impact,” explained CUSD’s Director of Robotics, Roberta Lenert, M.Ed.

Student roboticists in the Coronado Unified School District Robotics program recently gained hands-on experience with underwater robotics and naval technology through a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) training session with the U.S. Navy in the BBMAC pool. Photo courtesy of CUSD

Student roboticists were enthusiastic about the unique opportunity. “I’m thankful for the chance to bring together my interests in robotics, marine biology, and mechanical engineering. Working with the Navy and underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) helped me learn how robots can explore underwater environments” shared Madeline Ruddick, who does mechanical engineering and CAD design for CHS’s Sentinel team. “My favorite moment was diving into the water with the “Defender” ROV while my teammates cheered me on! It was amazing to see how the things I love learning about can work together in the real world!”

Will Molloie, a mechanical engineer and programmer on the Filament Force One team shared his thoughts on the experience. “Driving the underwater ROVs was really fun! I learned how to use the controls, move the ROV in every direction, and grab items from the bottom of the pool. I also learned how underwater robots can help find objects in the ocean and scan the ocean floor. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the Navy, learn more about robotics, and experience how engineering is used in the real world.”

 



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Coronado Times Staff
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