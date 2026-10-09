News briefs: Everbridge transition, CoRA opens, Soroptimists support JLAB, Ruff Run

Transition from Nixle to Everbridge

The City of Coronado is transitioning from Nixle to Everbridge, a new mass notification system for the city to communicate important information with the community.

Everbridge will serve the same purpose as Nixle, providing important city alerts and notifications directly to residents, but will give the city greater flexibility in how information is shared and give residents more control over the types of notifications they receive.

The city will use both Nixle and Everbridge concurrently during a six-month period until the transition is complete in April 2027, when alerts will only be issued through Everbridge.

Visit www.projectcoronado.org/everbridge to learn more.

Coronado Robotics Academy (CoRA) opens at 555 D Avenue

On Friday, Sept. 25, the Coronado Unified School District held a ribbon cutting and official grand opening of its new Coronado Robotics Academy (CoRA) at 555 D Avenue. The space is now home to CUSD’s growing robotics programs which support over 180 students across robotics teams and clubs in elementary through high school.

CoRA is a direct reflection of CUSD’s Portrait of a Graduate strategic vision, empowering students to become critical thinkers, collaborative problem-solvers, and innovative leaders ready to shape the future.

Thanks go out to the Coronado Schools Foundation for supporting robotics from day one, to CUSD Director of Robotics Roberta Lenert whose leadership and enthusiasm made this dream a reality, to Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle and the Learning Department team for their dedication to the young roboticists, and especially the robotics families for rolling up their sleeves to support the teams and clubs across the district.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

CHS NJROTC cadets report on success at JLAB competition

As a thank you for the $1,000 scholarships presented to Kalea Rigg and Scout Cross by the Coronado Soroptimists last May, the two Islander Company cadets attended a recent Soroptimist meeting and recapped their experience at the Washington DC JLAB (Junior Leadership and Academic Bowl) competition over the summer. They were accompanied by their Naval Science Instructor, Senior Chief USN (ret), Thomas Hellwig.

JLAB is the premier national competition for the top 3% of JROTC cadets from all service branches and all schools globally. The competition focuses on academics, leadership, and STEM and requires cadets to demonstrate knowledge, teamwork, and citizenship. Unlike previous years, the Navy did not fully underwrite the costs of attending, so Coronado Soroptimist stepped in to assist.

Kalea and Scout reported that in addition to the chance to measure themselves against other programs academically, it was a wonderful opportunity to meet, network, and make friends with many cadets from across the country and around the world. Out of the 600 teams attending the competition, CHS Islander Company placed fifth overall for the Naval JROTC Branch division.

Save the date for the PAWS of Coronado Ruff Run 2027 🐾

A message from Sir Winston, Animal Mayor of Coronado:

The PAWS Ruff Run will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2027. Over 400 runners and walkers are expected, as well as local animal rescues, community nonprofits, DOGA (dog yoga), animal demonstrations, and more.

Humans: Rally your friends, family, coworkers—and fellow animal lovers—and form your Ruff Run team!

Local businesses: Want to sponsor Ruff Run and show your support for the animals? We’d love to have you in our pack! To sponsor, contact PAWS of Coronado at 619.786.6018 or [email protected].

County launches health study on Tijuana River Valley pollution

San Diego County is expanding its response to the long-running Tijuana Valley River pollution crisis by seeking qualified researchers to study whether past exposure to contamination is linked to higher rates of illness in nearby communities.

Researchers can review the full request for quotes on the county’s BuyNet online procurement portal. Questions are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 9 and quotes must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2026. Available funding ranges from $200,000 and $250,000.

Learn more here.





