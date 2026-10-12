Monday, October 12, 2026
Military

USS Abraham Lincoln returns to Coronado

3 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, returns to its home port of San Diego, Oct. 10, 2026, following a 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle.

More than 5,000 sailors and Marines with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group returned home Oct. 8 after more than 10 months away, a deployment that took them into combat against Iran and kept the aircraft carrier at sea longer than any modern carrier has gone, according to the Navy.

The Coronado-based carrier left Naval Air Station North Island on Nov. 21, 2025.

The strike group arrived in the U.S. Central Command region in late January and led the Navy’s role in Operation Epic Fury, operating off Iran’s southern coast. Carrier Air Wing 9 flew nearly 4,000 combat sorties and dropped more than 1.5 million pounds of ordnance on thousands of targets during more than 40 days of major combat operations. Ships and aircraft under the strike group’s command defeated more than 100 Iranian drone, missile, and small-boat attacks, the Navy said.

After the April 8 ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, the strike group enforced a maritime blockade of Iranian-flagged vessels in the northern Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. When Iran attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in July, the carrier’s air wing supported strikes on Iranian coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites. The strike group then helped enforce a second blockade of Iranian shipping and ports before leaving the region Aug. 22 to begin the trip home.

U.S. Sailors man the rails as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returns to its homeport. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Campbell.

The carrier made only brief overnight supply stops in Guam in December 2025 and September 2026 and in Duqm, Oman, in July 2026, plus a port call in Pattaya, Thailand, Sept. 2-6. The Navy says the ship’s 286 consecutive days at sea between leaving San Diego and reaching Thailand, and its 208 uninterrupted days at sea between Guam and Oman, are records for modern aircraft carriers.

“We asked a lot of these warfighters,” said Capt. Dan Keeler, the ship’s commanding officer.

Over the course of the deployment, the Lincoln traveled more than 93,000 nautical miles across the Pacific, through the San Bernardino, Surigao, and Malacca straits, and into the South China Sea, Indian Ocean, and North Arabian Sea. The crew supported more than 13,000 flights totaling 28,500 flight hours, conducted 72 resupply operations at sea, and took on more than 20.5 million gallons of aviation fuel.

Rear Adm. Robert Loughran, commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, said the strike group had been looking forward to sailors’ reunions with their families.

The strike group includes the Lincoln; the guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Spruance, and USS Michael Murphy; the staffs of Carrier Strike Group 3, Destroyer Squadron 21, and Carrier Air Wing 9; and more than 70 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Commissioned Nov. 11, 1989, the Nimitz-class Lincoln has deployed in support of Operations Restore Hope, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve, and helped with evacuations in the Philippines after the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo.

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Caleb Teubner, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), reunites with family at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Vanessa Astorga Granado.
 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist ¬¬¬3rd Class Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson.
A Sailor aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) reunites with family during the ship’s return to home port celebration. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Spencer Price.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Green prevails over black for Orange Avenue’s new trash cans

City of Coronado

Court rejects City of Coronado’s bid to dismiss lawsuit over Winn Room expansion

Business

Tate’s on Orange to bring classic barbershop experience to Coronado

Education

News briefs: Everbridge transition, CoRA opens, Soroptimists support JLAB, Ruff Run

Community News

Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

Community News

Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Donate your vintage treasures for the Hospital Auxiliary’s Holiday Fair fundraiser

Community News

United Through Reading’s annual Storybook Soiree to support military families

News

News briefs: Awards bestowed, local artist exhibition, SD bayside park gets new name

Community News

Pour It Forward brings wine, food and a century of Rotary service together Oct. 3

Crime

Coronado crime report: Disorderly conduct, weapons possession, felony evading

Business

Park Place Liquor & Deli marks 20 years in Coronado with community celebration

More Local News

Court rejects City of Coronado’s bid to dismiss lawsuit over Winn Room expansion

City of Coronado

Tate’s on Orange to bring classic barbershop experience to Coronado

Business

Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

Community News

Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

Community News

“Yes, and” Improv classes at Mockingbird Improv Theater in Liberty Station

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Academy of Dance for children and adults