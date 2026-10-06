Donate your vintage treasures for the Hospital Auxiliary’s Holiday Fair fundraiser

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its annual Holiday Fair on Friday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital’s Sandermann Auditorium at 265 Soledad Place.

The highlight of the Summer Fair was the large vintage section, which netted the most income of the event. Due to this high demand, the organizers are once again planning a vintage treasure trove; and to make it a success, they need your donations.

Auxiliary volunteer Mari Gilbert introduced the idea to the fundraising planners, “If it’s old, somebody wants it!” she said. Purchasing “vintage” is a trendy way to recycle items instead of discarding them to landfills. And a way to relive a time past. Clothing, handbags, toys, and games all play a part.

At Gilbert’s tables, look for ’80s to today’s fashion, including denim, leather jackets, designer items, rock and roll t-shirts, and jewelry for both men and women. What are some of the more unusual things that will be available? Check out Hotel del Coronado memorabilia from the 1930s when Gilbert’s grandmother actually lived there.

Donations needed

Given the popularity of vintage items, the Auxiliary is asking for residents to consider donating items that are taking up room at home or in your storage unit. Do you have an ’80s big shoulder pad jacket hanging in your closet? Your child’s old lunch box with Roy Rogers or Star Wars characters can become someone’s new treasure. An evening bag, hats, costume jewelry, old Levi’s, luggage from 1950, and nearly anything military or nautical will make a perfect donation for a great cause. Items will be sold at the fair and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the hospital.

Note: No furniture or large items can be accepted due to space constraints. Items must be dropped off on Saturday, October 17, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 265 Soledad Place, outside the hospital’s Sandermann Auditorium. If you have questions, contact Gloria Aberasturi at 619-402-0402.

Artists and vendors

Additional artists and vendors will be selling their wares, including many unique handmade items. A portion of their sales will be donated to the Auxiliary, the nonprofit organization that supports the hospital’s programs and projects.

Robbins Kelly’s fabulous rum cakes are returning due to customer demand; Specialty Accessories, a favorite vendor, will have a large selection of clothing for sale; Pouch Leather Bags is returning with many sizes and colors; and Pampered Chef will be displaying their amazing range of cooking tools.

Home decor, handmade newborn outfits, charcuterie boards, bottle carriers, housewares, cloth carry bags, hand crafted greeting cards, jewelry, homemade jams, and hostess gifts will be for sale.

The Auxiliary’s Quilt and Afghan Committee will be selling lap quilts and other handmade textile creations. Approximately 80 items are made each year and then donated to patients at the Villa or in hospice care. The Holiday and Summer Fairs are the only time they are available for sale. 100% of their sale price is donated to the Auxiliary.

Food and funds

After you shop, enjoy food from the Nono Jose Argentinas food truck vendor; word is that the empanadas are wonderful!

Most of the funds raised at this event will be directed to the Auxiliary’s pledge in support of the Primary Stroke Center, offering expert stroke care to our community. Additionally, the Auxiliary has begun supporting the Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship program. Through this program, current Sharp Coronado Hospital employees can apply for funding to advance their nursing careers.

For more information about this event or the work of the Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.





