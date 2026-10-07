Coronado Rotary launches third annual “Christmas in October!” campaign

Despite the very warm weather, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” at least for Rotary Club of Coronado and numerous other local service organizations. For the third year in a row, Coronado Rotary and several companion organizations — including CHS Interact Club, Coronado Democratic Club, Coronado Historical Association, Coronado Optimist Club, Coronado Playhouse, Coronado Soroptimist Club, Coronado United Method Church, Coronado Women’s Club, FOCUS, Island Beer Club, and Safe Harbor, among others — have banded together to ensure that our nearby neighbors in Imperial Beach have sufficient food to get them through the holiday season.

An estimated 835,000 people in San Diego (which is equivalent to 25% of the population) experience nutrition insecurity, according to the San Diego Hunger Coalition. That means that almost 1,000,000 can’t consistently afford three nutritious meals a day. That broader measure includes 203,000 children, 194,000 older adults, and 147,000 individuals with disabilities. The situation is even more dire in San Diego’s South Bay where food-insecurity rates soar between 40% and 60% compared to the countywide average of 25%.

What makes donating food particularly important this year is as simple as the economics of our region. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. for the 12-month period ending in August 2026 was 3.4% The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in San Diego is $6.16 and climbing steadily. The unadjusted unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.9% in August 2026. And almost 10,000 residents of the country experience homelessness on any given night, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

We, as the community of Coronado, cannot idly sit back and allow food insecurity to happen. This Coronado coalition of community organizations is calling on everyone to aid in this effort. Simply contact Rotary Past President Pat Starke at 816- 591-0696 or [email protected] if your organization or you personally wish to join in this endeavor. Let’s make it 100% participation from our generous organizations and like-minded community members!

It’s easy to participate. Just conduct a food drive in October, either personally or with your organization. Then reach out to Pat Starke to coordinate the delivery of your donated items to the Imperial Beach Food Bank on October 26. Non-perishable food items, such as canned meats (tuna, chicken, turkey, Spam); canned vegetables (corn, green beans, peas, tomatoes, etc.); canned fruits (peaches, pineapple, pears, fruit cocktail, etc.); pasta and pasta sauce; Velveeta or other shelf-stable cheese; peanut butter, jelly, and jam; whole wheat crackers or biscuits; soups and broths; macaroni and cheese; as well as cereal, cooking oil, cake mixes, and frosting are highly desired. Or consider making a cash donation which will go towards the purchase of food to add to this effort.

Rotary Club of Coronado is the oldest service organization in our city, having been founded in March 1926 by several local businessmen focused on helping others. With the motto “Service Above Self,” Coronado Rotary raises thousands of dollars every year for myriad causes to help people locally, regionally, nationally, and around the globe. For more information about Rotary Club of Coronado visit coronadorotary.org.





