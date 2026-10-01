Thursday, October 1, 2026
People

News briefs: Awards bestowed, local artist exhibition, SD bayside park gets new name

3 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Karol McClelland receives Spirit of Hope award

Karol McClelland, current President of the Coronado Rotary Club, received a medallion and certificate during the 2026 Spirit of Hope (SoH) Award ceremony in the Pentagon Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Virginia, on Sept. 23. Robert Salesses, Department of War Director of Administration and Management, hosted the event.

Since 2000, the SoH Award has been awarded by the Office of the Secretary of War, military departments, and the U.S. Coast Guard to individuals or organizations that epitomize selfless service and dedicated commitment to our military. The SoH Award, named after Bob Hope, characterizes the values he embodied: Duty, Honor, Courage, Loyalty, Commitment, Integrity, and Selfless Dedication.

Textures of Community to open at C3 Gallery

The City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, Textures of Community, at the C3 Gallery, on Thursday, October 8, at 5:30 pm.

Textures of Community features the work of 18 local artists and invites viewers to explore the layers that connect us and shape our sense of identity and place. Through a diverse range of mediums and artistic perspectives, the exhibition highlights the shared stories, experiences, and everyday rhythms that bring a community together.

The opening reception will offer guests an opportunity to meet participating artists, experience the exhibition, and will feature light refreshments and an interactive art experience.

San Diego group wins national ACM award for Hotel del Coronado program

A team of San Diego County senior volunteers has earned national recognition for their television program about the six-year restoration project at the Hotel del Coronado. Pace-TV Productions, a San Diego nonprofit, received the 2026 Alliance for Community Media (ACM) Hometown Media Award for Best Informational Talk Show for the program, produced by Marlene Levitt.

The award-winning program (which can be viewed here) chronicles the six-year restoration of the iconic hotel, and features preservation architect David Marshall discussing many surprising treasures uncovered during the restoration.

Port of San Diego renames bayside park in Barrio Logan

Photo: Port of San Diego

The Board of Port Commissioners approved the renaming of its bayside park in Barrio Logan to Chicano Park on the Bay. The park sits a few blocks south of the larger Chicano Park, and offers a viewing pier, picnic and playground areas, a recreational field for soccer and other activities, and green open space.

Following allegations against Cesar Chavez that came to light in March, the Port removed his name from the park. Then, between May and August, Port staff collected name recommendations from residents, community organizations, and Barrio Logan stakeholders through community events, an online survey, and advisory committee meetings. Following the outreach and community engagement, the proposed change met multiple criteria for naming, including reflecting the historical and cultural significance of the park, as well as having broad public support.

The Port has now begun the process of updating all internal and public-facing materials including signage and maps.

Serge Dedina honored with Inspiring Activism Award

Serge Dedina received the Inspiring Activism award at Ohana Fest. Courtesy photo: Wildcoast

Serge Dedina, Ph.D., Executive Director and Co-Founder (in 2000) of the ocean conservation group, WILDCOAST, and the former Mayor of Imperial Beach (2014-2022), has been honored with the Inspiring Activism Award at Ohana Fest, an annual three-day beachfront music and activism festival in Dana Point, curated by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

The Inspiring Activism Award recognizes leaders dedicated to marine conservation and environmental advocacy. The award recognizes Dedina for his decades-long dedication to marine conservation, coastal preservation, and environmental advocacy across the U.S. and Mexico.

 



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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