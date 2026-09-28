Brio brings recovery, healthy living, and connection to Coronado

Coronado’s new Brio Recovery Studio and Wellness Market is personal to owner Michelle Williams. “I had heart surgery several years ago,” shares Williams. “I’ve always been into health and longevity, and extremely healthy. I started doing testing, and I went down this rabbit hole. I found out that one of my arteries was 70-80% blocked. It led to getting a stent in my heart, which led to me going into the functional medicine world.”

Williams has owned several businesses, but that experience revealed a desire to help others.

“I wanted to open something where I could help educate people on health, on their journey, provide modalities that are healing and overall wellness specific.” Brio is both a recovery studio and a marketplace, offering activities that restore health and a variety of healthy items to shop for.

Originally from Laguna Beach, Williams spent a few years in Little Italy before moving to Coronado in January 2026.

“I was looking for my forever place. I’m a beach girl, and Coronado reminds me of Old Laguna when I was growing up. I was really looking for that community, safe, beachy vibe, and Coronado is super special.”

In addition to promoting health, Williams is building a community. She wants to create a place for connection and making new friends.

“Another big reason I created Brio is that it’s hard to make solid connections as you get older and don’t have kids in school.”

Brio Wellness Market

Michelle envisions Brio as a community space, not a solo activity. She wants people to come into the space to recover, restore their bodies, connect with others that are like-minded, and trust what they buy.

“We have a gorgeous patio where people can gather and hang out. We’re looking to have speakers come in. People can use our patio for events.

“The marketplace has an elevated selection. They are hand picked items that are nutritious and health conscious. No seed oils, cane sugar, anything like that. There are supplements, local candles, and skincare.”

It’s a one stop little healthy recovery mecca.

Brio Recovery Studio

The Brio Recovery Studio offers six on-site services: Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Halo Therapy Salt Room, IV Therapy and Vitamin Injections, PEMF Therapy, and Compression Therapy.

“The infrared sauna is extremely good for circulation, heart health, detox, and overall health,” explains Williams. “I can’t say enough about sauna. It’s my number one favorite modality. If you do a minimum of four days a week, 20 minutes a day, it reduces all-cause mortality by a huge percentage.”

Williams walks through some of the other services: “The red light therapy is a full-body booth and helps with inflammation, muscle recovery, and also anti-aging and your skin health. The Halo Salt Room is good for all things respiratory, like asthma and allergies. It’s also great for your skin.”

For IV Therapy and Vitamin Injections, licensed RNs administer them, and Brio has a medical director.

Partnering with Coronado and San Diego businesses

On September 21, Brio held its soft opening on the patio at Coronado Plaza with supporters, community members, and vendors. Some of the vendors were other Coronado wellness businesses: b • long Modern Pilates and Island Yoga. Additional health-conscious vendors included Ivy Haus Hydration, @DruJuice, 3 Seeds Co., and Maya Moon Co.

Founding memberships

Brio offers four monthly membership tiers: Reset, Restore, Thrive, and Unlimited.

Reset costs $119 and includes six recovery services and one guest pass.

Restore costs $169 and includes 12 sessions and one guest pass per month.

Thrive costs $219 and includes 18 sessions, one guest pass, and 1 B12 injection.

Unlimited costs $329 with unlimited sessions, two guest passes, and two vitamin B12 injections.

Memberships include the sauna, red light, salt room, PEMF, and compression. There will also be memberships available for IV therapy.

Founding memberships are now available and the first 50 members will get 50% off their first month.

At the end of the day, Williams’ philosophy is simple: “I want my journey to help other people on theirs.”

1330 Orange Avenue, Suite 120 • 619-658-5277 • [email protected]

Monday–Friday 9 am – 6 pm

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