Coronado’s Village Theatre to open as an UltraStar Cinema on July 1

“This is an old school, movie palace,” says Julie Bravo, President and CMO of Evolved Multi-tainment Management, referring to Coronado’s Village Theatre. “You don’t see this anymore. It has comfortable seating in a more intimate environment. It’s beautiful, and we’re just so excited to be a part of this community.”

Historic Coronado

Originally constructed in 1947, the 9,000-square-foot art deco style Village Theatre debuted to roaring success with a showing of “Irish Eyes Are Smiling” in Technicolor. For more than 50 years, the theatre was a centerpiece of Coronado, but by 2000, it had fallen into disrepair.

After 10 years closed, and millions of dollars from the city and private investors for a complete restoration and transformation, Vintage Cinemas, with Lance Alspaugh at the helm, opened the etched glass doors and welcomed the community back to the movies in June 2011.

An eyesore became eye candy, and a stunning example of the great movie houses of yesteryear, updated for audiences of today.

Alspaugh said of the renovation process, that it was “one of the most joyous experiences” of his life. Alspaugh passed away last fall.

Reopening as an Ultrastar Cinema

As of mid-June, the Village Theatre is under new management: Evolved Multi-tainment Management. Evolved manages and operates Ultra Star Cinemas and additional entertainment locations throughout California. “Ultra Star has been around for many, many years in San Diego,” said Bravo, “and we have a location in Mission Valley [Hazard Center].”

As far as any changes coming to the theater, Bravo said, “At this time, we are hoping to keep it as a traditional movie theater with the three auditoriums. It’s such a classic, beautiful location. We want to bring in alternative content like operas, anime, and classic movies, in addition to the traditional first-run movies.”

Upgrades coming

In line with the experience of other Ultra Star cinema theaters, Coronado moviegoers will have the option to buy a “Popcorn Pass,” a one-time fee that provides complimentary or discounted popcorn on every visit for the remainder of the year.

Also new at the concession counter are icees, ice cream, nachos, and kiddy trays with popcorn and fruit snacks. “We hope to bring beer and wine in,” Bravo adds. “That’s something that we have at our other locations that is very successful.”

In addition to expanded food and beverage options, the company is evaluating the current technology. “We are committed to bringing the best theatrical experience we can and will do any upgrades that need to be done.” Currently, the theater is not set up for reserved seating, though they may explore it in the future.

The Ultrastar Cinema experience

It’s important to provide moviegoers with a positive experience on each visit. “We want them to feel welcome and comfortable,” said Bravo. “We want them to know we are glad that they are here. They are choosing to spend their time and their entertainment dollars with us, so we want everyone to feel included the moment they walk in the door.”

Community Relationships

Bravo brings 25 years of experience and community partnership that she’s excited to explore in Coronado. “We are very big supporters of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. We’re very excited to continue partnering with Coronado Island Film Festival. We’re excited to be a part of this community, as we already are throughout San Diego with other groups.”

Ultrastar Cinemas has operated theaters in the San Diego area for over 50 years. “We are local. We live here,” Bravo explains, passionate about celebrating the vintage Village Theatre while making enhancements. “We love this community. We are proud to be a part of this community and love the theatrical experience.”

Coming soon

The reopening of the theater is slated for July 1, just in time for summer box office hits. Upcoming releases are Moana (live-action) on July 10, The Odyssey on July 17, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. “There’s a great summer ahead of us. Moana is great for families, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has an all-star cast and is highly anticipated.”

Bravo wants the Coronado theatre to have the best of the best. One way they ensure they are taking care of the community is through guest feedback. “People tell us what movies, events, or special things they want to see. I mean, we want to know what our guests are interested in.” Reach out to: [email protected]

Buying tickets

Guests will be able to buy tickets at either CoronadoTheater.com or the Coronado dropdown on UltraStar Cinemas. There will be discount days such as student, senior, and military. The Coronado Theater will be opening on July 1.





