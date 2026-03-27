The Kind Branch Collective: Pilates, women, moms, children, and the great outdoors

The Kind Branch Collective is rooted in Coronado. The fitness-women-mom group has trouble staying in one lane, meeting multiple needs naturally to create a sense of community. “It’s a space where moms and women in general can come strengthen their bodies through our Pilates fusion class,” says owner Dimple Hansji. “They can bring their children. It’s a space for both to grow, with a nature-based play space on site.”

Starting The Kind Branch Collective

“I have two little ones, and before becoming a mom, things like community and sharing simple, wholesome moments with other moms and their kids weren’t really on my radar. But once I had my children, everything shifted. My whole world changed in the most beautiful way, and I didn’t realize just how much that sense of connection and community would mean to me.”

It’s a sentiment new moms know well. A world that you can’t understand the intricacies of until you’re in it. Dimple is the right person to take on this community building. “This is where my heart is,” Dimple shares. “My passion has always been working with children and helping others in our community. What really matters to me is growing a community where people support and uplift one another. When I was going through that stage of motherhood, it was something I really wished for, but it did not exist in this way. There was not an open space that simply said, ‘Come as you are. We will laugh together, cry together, share our stories, be vulnerable, and just enjoy being together.’”

Once out of the newborn phase, it was the time to put this community in place. “I’m breathing now,” Dimple laughs. “I see light.”

Mom and children together

Fitness is a saturated market in Coronado; there is no shortage of gyms, studios, or outdoor activities. But what is missing is the child element. The few fitness centers that do offer childcare are very much fitness-focused. The Kind Branch Collective is focused on both children and moms.

“So many moms get stuck in the mental tug-of-war: Do I step out and do something for myself… or do I sit with the guilt of leaving the kids?” Dimple flips the script with a much better question: Why can’t we grow together?

She’s found that when her kids see her working on herself, it rubs off in the best way. They’re right there beside her — doing workouts together, hanging around the kitchen tossing chia seeds into smoothies, asking questions, getting curious. “What started as ‘Mama is taking care of herself’ has turned into a shared thing. Suddenly it’s not just self-care, it’s a little family movement — mamas and littles learning, experimenting, and growing right alongside each other.”

“It’s something that I would have wanted. So I created it.”

Evolution of The Kind Brand Collective

At The Kind Branch Collective, the space is thoughtfully divided: a Pilates area for moms and a separate outdoor area for kids, with both areas visible to each other. The original idea was simple. “It began very much as a moms and littles concept,” Dimple explains. “A place where moms could nurture themselves, build strength, and not feel like they had to choose between caring for themselves and being with their kids.” And the kids? They are not just parked in a playroom. “It is not a daycare,” Dimple says. “They are growing intentionally in an outdoor nature play space through arts, science, and music. They even do yoga in their own space. There is real thought and purpose behind what happens in both spaces.” Along the way, something unexpected happened. Women started asking if they could join the classes without kids. “It evolved into women wanting to come without kids,” Dimple laughs. “And the answer was yes. The kids’ space is there for those who need it, but anyone can show up and be part of the community.” Over time, the space has become something bigger. “It is a place where friendships can thrive even when life looks different,” she says. “Maybe one friend got married and started a family, and another took a different path. This space lets them reconnect, share moments, and grow together.” Her verdict is simple and joyful. “Everyone benefits. The kids grow, the moms grow, and the women who come on their own grow too. It has become a space where growth spreads naturally.”

Community

Beyond the kids’ growth and the workouts for women, what Dimple is most proud of is the sense of community and togetherness. “People keep coming back, and patterns start to form,” she says. “We check in with each other. ‘How did that thing go that you told me about last week?’ The stories keep unfolding, and the growth keeps happening. Every time we show up, we plant little seeds, and everyone’s plants start to grow and intertwine. We share stories, swap resources, and there has been a ton of laughter, a few tears, and lots of goofing around, but also real support and encouragement. What started as fitness and self-care has grown into something bigger: community, connection, and a sense of true wholesomeness.”

Pilates-Barre fusion

Dimple describes what Pilates and Barre fusion look like at The Kind Branch Collective. “It’s a balance between everything. There’s mindfulness and Zen. It’s a balance using your entire body. Your core, arms, legs, everything, all together. It looks like you’re a ballerina sometimes, but you feel like a warrior. It’s very intentional and soft. The movements are subtle and little, but what those subtle, little movements are doing is beyond what you imagine.”

Dimple assures that the class is great for all levels and offers ways to modify it. Each class has a certified instructor who ensures everyone moves safely.

The outdoor decision

“Being outdoors has changed everything,” Dimple says. “I have worked out in studios, and I never liked being packed next to someone else. The heat, the smells, the closeness, it makes me nauseous. Being outside is the biggest difference between most workout spaces and ours.”

She goes further, explaining, “Our bodies were not designed to move under artificial lights all the time. When you take movement outside, something shifts physically and mentally. You stand taller, breathe deeper, and feel a kind of strength that goes beyond the workout and carries into everyday life.”

“Under open skies instead of fluorescent lights, movement becomes something entirely different. Breath deepens. Shoulders soften. Strength feels grounded instead of rushed. The natural environment invites presence, awareness, and a deeper connection to your body.”

Dimple’s background in interior design has shaped how she creates an outdoor space that feels like home. “I have always worked on designing spaces for people, communities, homes, families, and growth,” she says. Reflecting on the transition from interior design to The Kind Branch Collective, she adds, “It has evolved into something more meaningful and impactful. I find more happiness in this work, but my creative brain is still active. It has been amazing to bring both worlds together now, combining design, education, kids, and movement, all in one space.”

Response

When asked if there is one story that captures the impact of The Kind Branch Collective, Dimple says, “There is no single story. It’s the people who make it special.”

She points to those who show up even when they are not feeling their best. “When I see someone who is sick or struggling, and they still show up, that tells me this has become their little safe haven,” she explains. It is never about checking a box; people come because they know the hour they spend here helps them move through difficult feelings in countless ways.

She gives another example. “When it’s raining, and everyone is still confirming that class is on, people are showing up because they genuinely want to be here. It tells me that I am creating a space where people feel they belong and want to show up for themselves and each other.”

The Kind Branch Collective invites all women, moms, and children to join. Book your spot on The Kind Branch Collective website.





