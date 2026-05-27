Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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News Briefs: VFW picnic dinners, summer reading, South Bay ferry service, Sun & Sea Festival, Dr. Suess art

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

VFW Grab & Go summer picnic dinners

Coronado VFW Post 2422 Auxiliary is kicking off its summer picnic dinner series on Sunday, May 31 with Burger Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring a burger or cheeseburger, pasta salad, and a gourmet cookie — all for $15.

Meals are made fresh to order and packaged for easy take-out — perfect for Sunday Concerts in the Park or eating in the VFW garden. A rotating menu of picnic dinners will be available every Sunday through August, at 557 Orange Avenue. All proceeds support Veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

Summer at the library

Beginning June 1, kids, teens, and adults can sign up for the Coronado Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The program encourages readers of all ages to stay engaged in learning and literacy during the summer months. Participants can discover new stories, explore history and a variety of topics, track their reading progress, and earn prizes throughout the summer just for reading.

Register beginning June 1. The Summer Reading Kickoff Party will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 2 pm, featuring a fun-filled children’s show and activities the whole family can enjoy.

The art of Dr. Seuss featured in new show

“I Dreamed I Was a Doorman at the Hotel del Coronado” Dr. Seuss Properties™ & © Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 2026. All Rights Reserved.

In celebration of a newly discovered Dr. Seuss book, “Sing the 50 United States!,” featuring the Cat in the Hat teaching the 50 states in his signature rhyming style, Exclusive Collections Gallery in the Gaslamp Quarter presents an exhibition of Dr. Seuss artwork, including “I Dreamed I Was a Doorman at the Hotel del Coronado”

The Art of Dr. Seuss runs May 29 to June 29 at EC Gallery, 621 5th Avenue.

New South Bay ferry service to begin June 1

Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center. Courtesy photo.

Flagship Cruises & Events will launch a new ferry service between the Chula Vista waterfront and downtown San Diego beginning June 1. The crossing will take approximately 45 minutes and will connect the Safe Harbor Marina South Bay / Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center with the Fifth Avenue Landing. For schedules and tickets, visit Flagship Cruises & Events.

Sun & Sea Festival returns July 18

The Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival, San Diego’s largest sand sculpting festival, features a Masters sand carving competition on July 18 at Portwood Pier Plaza. Plans are underway for a street fair and live entertainment throughout the day.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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