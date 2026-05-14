Coronado Memorial Day Ceremony at Star Park

Coronado’s yearly Memorial Day ceremony, complete with a Presentation of Colors by the CHS NJROTC Color Guard, the National Anthem, guest speaker Major General John B. Savage, USMC, recognition of Gold Star family members, and flower tributes for Coronado service members who have died in military service to our country, will return to Star Park on Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a time-honored day of remembrance dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives in military service to the United States.

The origins of Memorial Day date back to 1868, when General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month. “The 30th of May 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion,” Logan declared.

The Coronado Memorial Day ceremony has been conducted at Star Park since 1958.

The annual Coronado Memorial Day ceremony is sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Coronado Veteran Service organizations: Coronado VFW Post 2422, VFW Post 2422 Auxiliary, the Silver Strand Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Coronado Council of the Navy League, and the Coronado Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Following the ceremony, all are invited to the VFW Post 2422 for a light lunch.





