Monday, June 1, 2026
EntertainmentHistory

The Del celebrates summer with a Marilyn Monroe 100th birthday exhibition and more

3 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
The Del celebrates Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday. The “Life” magazine cover photo (far left) and the pool photo (top) are Lawrence Schiller photos. Collage: Hotel del Coronado. 

Just ahead of Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, the Hotel del Coronado debuted a new exhibition showcasing rare photography of Marilyn by celebrated photojournalist Lawrence Schiller, as well as other memorabilia of her time.

“Marilyn Monroe: The Defining Roles” features incredible photographs, archival materials, behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of “Some Like It Hot,” and much more. Guests can also embark on a self-guided audio tour “Marilyn on Location at The Del” to experience filming locations around the resort, with a newly commissioned Marilyn mural overlooking the pool deck.

Celebrated photojournalist Lawrence Schiller stands among some of the many alluring photos he took of Marilyn Monroe.

At nearly 90 years old, celebrated photojournalist Lawrence Schiller recalls his encounters with Monroe in vivid detail. His first accidental encounter with her was in 1960, on stage 12 during the filming of Let’s Make Love, when he saw the gorgeous blonde in a black leotard running across the steps to her dressing room. Although he was on another assignment for Look magazine at the time, he ended up photographing her during hair and makeup on the movie set. She told him where to position himself and he credits her as a smart, calculating businesswoman who knew more about lighting and photography than he did. Turns out the first picture he captured is the million-dollar shot featured in the exhibit.

According to Schiller, in 1962 Monroe wanted to surpass Liz Taylor as the most famous and highest paid actress in Hollywood, so she worked with him to pick out the best scenes from the Something’s Got To Give movie script to photograph. She highlighted the scene where she jumped in the pool in a bathing suit and suggested that she come out of the pool with nothing on. His response: “You’re already famous, now you’re going to make me famous.” The provocative series of photos is prominently displayed in the exhibition. Schiller was with her shortly before she died in August of that year.

Schiller’s history includes a family move from New York to San Diego when his dad was recruited by Sol Price as one of the first managers of his discount store FedMart. He has fond memories of The Del, from playing tennis with his brother to photographing tennis star Maureen Connolly. During high school he won awards for photos he took for The La Jolla Light, which fueled his motivation in overcoming insecurities from having severe dyslexia. He found his artistic place in photography and travelled the world photographing news events and celebrities for top magazines throughout his career.

Signing copies of his book, “Marilyn & Me,” Lawrence Schiller told insightful stories of photographing Marilyn Monroe during the 1960s.

Schiller has also been involved in film, television, and magazines, and collaborated with Norman Mailer on the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Executioner’s Song, a true-crime epic chronicling the life, crimes, and execution of murderer Gary Gilmore. The pair also worked together on the 1973 Marilyn: A Biography, a lavishly illustrated exploration of Marilyn Monroe’s life and tragic death. Schiller’s “Marilyn & Me” is a new large-format book containing over 100 images, including the pool scene photos, and is available for purchase in The Del’s lobby shop.

This must-see exhibit explores a pivotal chapter in Monroe’s life and is located in The Del’s Ice House Museum and runs through July 31. Tickets are $12. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit hoteldel.com/experience/marilyn-exhibit.

Other summer Del news:

  • The redesign of Babcock and Story is almost complete with residential-inspired interiors that honor the property’s history while creating a more immersive social destination.
  • Find wellness favorite SunLife Organics in a custom Airstream trailer on Del Beach, offering signature smoothies, bowls, and superfood options beginning June 2.
  • On the Rocks: Seoul and Sand is a new pop-up which features Asian-inspired  food offerings.
  • Movies on the Beach takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings, with both classic films and current movies.

hoteldel.com/experience/summer



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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