Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra puts on “Honoring America” with Coronado local Ken Fitzgerald

The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra invites audiences to an inspiring evening of music and patriotism with its upcoming concert, Honoring America, on May 23 at 7 p.m. A pre-concert talk begins at 6:30 p.m., offering guests deeper insight into the program. The performance will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, located at 650 D Avenue in Coronado.

Under the direction of Maestro Osvaldo Mendoza, the orchestra presents a thoughtfully curated program that celebrates the spirit and legacy of the United States in anticipation of the nation’s 250th anniversary. While often referred to informally as a sesquicentennial, this milestone is more accurately a semiquincentennial — marking 250 years since the founding of the country. This concert serves as a musical tribute to that historic occasion, blending beloved patriotic works with evocative American compositions.

The evening includes the iconic The Star-Spangled Banner, immediately setting a tone of reverence and unity. From there, audiences will be treated to the sweeping grandeur of a fanfare by John Williams, whose music has come to define modern American cinematic sound. The program continues with The Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa, a rousing march that remains one of the most recognizable symbols of American musical pride.

A highlight of the evening is Quiet City by Aaron Copland, featuring guest soloist Ken Fitzgerald on trumpet. This introspective and haunting work captures the emotional landscape of urban life, offering a contrast to the more celebratory pieces on the program. Fitzgerald’s performance is expected to bring both technical brilliance and expressive depth to the stage.

The concert also includes Trumpet Concerto by William Perry, further showcasing Fitzgerald’s artistry and expanding the evening’s exploration of American musical voices. In addition, audiences will experience Lincoln Portrait, a powerful work that combines narration with orchestral music to honor President Abraham Lincoln and the enduring ideals he represents.

Rounding out the program is An American in Paris by George Gershwin, a vibrant and jazzy depiction of an American traveler’s experiences abroad. Its lively rhythms and colorful orchestration provide an energetic and joyful conclusion to the evening.

With its blend of patriotic favorites and masterful compositions, Honoring America promises to be both a celebration and a reflection — honoring the past while looking toward the future. For more information and tickets, visit Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra online at coronadophilharmonia.org.





