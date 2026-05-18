Monday, May 18, 2026
Community News

News Briefs: Caltrans Silver Strand survey, Coronado artist banners, new library app, NASCAR planning

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Caltrans survey on Silver Strand flooding, sea-level rise, and storm impacts

Following public outreach, proposed climate change adaptation concepts have been developed to address flooding, sea-level rise, and storm impacts along the Silver Strand corridor between Imperial Beach and Coronado. As the study evaluates potential strategies to improve the long-term reliability of SR-75, your feedback will help Caltrans better understand community preferences.

Take the Phase 2 Survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SR-75-Phase-2

Feel free to share the survey with neighbors, community groups, and others who travel through or care about the Silver Strand area.

New Coronado Library app now available

The new Library app makes it easier to manage your library experience all in one place.

Users can check out books, place holds, access eBooks, use Link+, and explore millions of titles from a single platform. For the first time, print books and eBooks can be searched together in one seamless catalog.

To get started, delete the old app and download the new version with the updated logo from your app store.

City of Coronado’s NASCAR 2026 public information page

The City of Coronado has a designated webpage to help attendees prepare for the NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado, June 19-21.

Guests are encouraged to review important planning information in advance, including the full weekend schedule. An interactive venue map highlights key areas, including gates, parking, and access points. Visual graphics provide important entry information such as photo ID requirements, parking details, and timing guidance. Additional information on permitted and non-permitted items is available to help streamline entry. Support resources are available for ticketing, logistics, and event-related questions.

Call for Artists: 2026 Celebrate Coronado artist banner series

The City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission is seeking submissions for the 2026 Celebrate Coronado artist banner series. Applications are due by Friday, August 7 at 5 pm. The program will feature artwork by 15 local artists displayed on Orange Avenue banners from December 2026 through March 2027.

Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado throws first pitch during NASCAR day at Petco Park

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III

Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, delivered the ceremonial first pitch during NASCAR Day at Petco Park before a game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals on May 8. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will take place at Naval Base Coronado June 19-21.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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