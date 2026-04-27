CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans

Cadets from the Coronado High School NJROTC Islander Company recently presented 180 handmade paracord bracelets to members of Honor Flight San Diego (HFSD). The project was funded by the company’s booster organization, the Anchor Club, and cadets volunteered nearly 90 hours to craft the colored bracelets. These will be used to help identify groups by color during the upcoming Honor Flight trip departing Friday, April 30.

Among the veterans scheduled for the next Tour of Honor is Coronado resident Captain William Martin, USN (Ret.), a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Islander Company cadets Myriam Armetta, Scout Cross, and Kalea Reg met with Capt. Martin and HFSD representatives Lisa Gary, Bret Gary, and Holly Shaffner at the Coronado VFW to interview the Captain and officially gift the bracelets to the organization.





