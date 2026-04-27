Monday, April 27, 2026
MilitaryPeople

CHS NJROTC Cadets craft 180 bracelets for Honor Flight Veterans

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L-R: Myriam Armetta, Lisa Gary, Capt. William Martin, Holly Shaffner, Scout Cross, Bret Gary, Kalea Reg. Photo courtesy CUSD.

Cadets from the Coronado High School NJROTC Islander Company recently presented 180 handmade paracord bracelets to members of Honor Flight San Diego (HFSD). The project was funded by the company’s booster organization, the Anchor Club, and cadets volunteered nearly 90 hours to craft the colored bracelets. These will be used to help identify groups by color during the upcoming Honor Flight trip departing Friday, April 30.

Among the veterans scheduled for the next Tour of Honor is Coronado resident Captain William Martin, USN (Ret.), a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Islander Company cadets Myriam Armetta, Scout Cross, and Kalea Reg met with Capt. Martin and HFSD representatives Lisa Gary, Bret Gary, and Holly Shaffner at the Coronado VFW to interview the Captain and officially gift the bracelets to the organization.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Managing Editor
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Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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