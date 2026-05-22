Coronado lawn bowler qualifies for the UK Open Singles

Coronado’s Javier Gomez earned a coveted spot in the UK Open Men’s Singles lawn bowling tournament to be held in March 2027 in Cambridge, England. Gomez was congratulated by Professional Bowls Association Administrator after battling through five intense and hard-fought qualifying matches. Before winning the final, Javier faced his own son, Angel Gomez, in a dramatic semifinal showdown with a match decided in a sudden-death three-end playoff. Javier secured the victory on the final end by less than an inch.





