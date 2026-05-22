Coronado’s Javier Gomez earned a coveted spot in the UK Open Men’s Singles lawn bowling tournament to be held in March 2027 in Cambridge, England. Gomez was congratulated by Professional Bowls Association Administrator after battling through five intense and hard-fought qualifying matches. Before winning the final, Javier faced his own son, Angel Gomez, in a dramatic semifinal showdown with a match decided in a sudden-death three-end playoff. Javier secured the victory on the final end by less than an inch.
Coronado lawn bowler qualifies for the UK Open Singles
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- Lawn Bowling
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]