Central League Track & Field Finals

Last Friday, the Coronado Islanders participated in the league Track & Field finals at Kearny High School. Head coach Cameron Gary supplies the details below.

Islander athletes returned to competition at the San Diego City Conference Central League Championships on May 8 at Kearny High School. Several posted personal bests, and many others earned medals with top-three finishes.

The Islanders were led by senior Spencer Reidarson, who won four medals. He captured individual titles in the boys’ long jump with a personal-best leap of 21 feet, 7 inches and in the boys 300m hurdles with a personal best time of 43.21 seconds. Reidarson also placed second in the boys’ triple jump with a personal-best mark of 43 feet, 1 inch. He added a second-place finish in the boys 4×100 relay with junior Xavier Marsh, senior William Heyen, and sophomore Ah’Mahn Oliver in 44.11 seconds.

Senior Nathan Ayan was another multiple league champion. He won the boys’ 800-meter run in 1:59.86, followed by seniors Vincent Russo in 2:01.06, and Andrew Buck in 2:02.04, giving the Islanders a sweep of the top three spots. Ayan also ran on the winning boys 4×800 relay team, which finished in 8:55.93 with Russo, Buck, and senior Derick Ritter. He later anchored the victorious boys 4×400 relay, joining Russo, Ritter, and senior Mason Gibbs for a time of 3:34.13.

Additional boys’ medalists included senior Davin Collins, who placed third in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best 11.05 seconds. That mark lowered his previous school record-tying time by one-hundredth of a second, making Collins the sole boys 100m school record holder. In the field events, sophomore Jeremiah Albrektsen placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches, and sophomore Liam Morocco finished third in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 20 feet, 10 inches.

The girls’ team was led by junior Maya Wilson, who won the 300m hurdles in 47.28 seconds. Wilson also placed third in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a personal-best time of 12.74 seconds.

Senior Summer Little earned two medals, finishing second in the girls 100m and 200-meter dashes with personal-best times of 12.46 and 25.66 seconds, respectively. In the 200, she was followed by senior Micaela Gistaro, who ran a season-best 26.06s. Gistaro also posted a season-best 59.77s to place second in the girls 400-meter dash.

Junior Carly Devore added a second-place finish in the girls 1600-meter run in 5:56.45.

In the field events, junior Grace Messner placed third in the girls’ discus with a throw of 75 feet, 11 inches. Sophomore Claudia Wagner finished second in the girls’ triple jump with a leap of 30 feet, 10 inches.

This meet also served as the qualifier for the San Diego CIF Division championships. Coronado High School competes in Track & Field Division 3. League champions and athletes who meet the at-large standard at their league finals automatically advance to CIF. In addition, athletes can qualify by posting one of the top 27 performances across the division. As of this writing, the following Islanders have qualified for the 2026 CIF Division 3 Championships: Jeremiah Albrektsen, Nathan Ayan, Andrew Buck, Davin Collins, Mason Gibbs, William Heyen, Xavier Marsh, Liam Morocco, Ah’Mahn Oliver, Spencer Reidarson, Derick Ritter, Vincent Russo, Micaela Gistaro, Summer Little, Grace Messner, Claudia Wagner, Carly DeVore, and Maya Wilson.

The CIF Division 3 Track & Field Championships will be held Saturday, May 16, at Canyon Hills High School.





