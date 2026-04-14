Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Sports

Islander Track: Boys and girls win over Morse

4 min.
George Green
George Green

The Islander track and field team boys and girls won close contests against Morse on April 9. Head coach Cameron Gary supplies the details.

April 9 League Meet – Crawford/Madison/Morse

The Islanders were in action for a San Diego City Conference – Central League dual meet at Morse High School on April 9. Since the Central League runs League meets in a “double dual” meet format, there were four high school teams present (Coronado, Madison, Crawford, and Morse). In Track & Field dual meet individual events, five points are awarded for a 1st Place finish, three points for 2nd Place, and one point for 3rd place. In the relay events, the winning team scores five points and the losing team scores zero points. For the purposes of Central League standings, the Islanders were matched up against Morse high school. The Islander boys’ team emerged victorious with a score of 67-50. The Islander girls’ team was also victorious, winning 58–47.

The Islander boys’ team scoring was led by its distance crew (800, 1600, and 3200m Runs, and the 4x800m Relay event), outscoring Morse 26 to 1.

The Islander boys swept the 1600 meter run.  From L-R are Evan Russo, Ayrton Reyes, Ziggy Raunig, and Vincent Russo. Photo by George Green

Islander distance event scoring was led by seniors Derick Ritter and Vincent Russo in the 800m Run, finishing first and second with times of 2:11.69 and 2:12.74, respectively. The Islanders swept the 1600m event with sophomore Ziggy Raunig, Vincent Russo, and freshman Evan Russo finishing in 5:04.40 (personal best “PB”), 5:04.48, and 5:11.47 (PB), respectively. In the 3200m Run, Evan Russo and freshman Ayrton Reyes took the top two spots, finishing with times of 11:56.30 (PB) and 11:57.46, respectively.

The 4×800 Relay team of sophomore Sebastian Tamariz, senior Oscar Alicandri, junior Ethan Schmidgal, and freshman Jacob Ingold emerged victorious with a time of 10:24.37.

In the first event of the day Jacob Ingold takes the baton from Oscar Ailcandri in the 4 x 800 relay. Photo by George Green

The Islander boy sprinters swept both the 4×100 and 4×400 Relay events. The former, consisting of junior Xavier Marsh, senior Davin Collins, senior William Heyen, and sophomore Ah’Mahn Oliver held off the Morse quartet by 1/100th of a second, notching a time of 43.43 seconds. This effort bettered their previously set Islander school record by over half a second. It also ranks as the 19th fastest sprint relay time in the San Diego CIF section (just under 100 teams have times posted) this season.

Winning by 1/100 of a second, Ah’Mahn Oliver anchored the 4×100 relay to a new school record. Photo by George Green

The Islander 4×400 quartet of Marsh, Vincent Russo, Heyen and Oliver combined to win handily with a time of 3:33.46.

Spencer Reidarson scored points in the 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump, and high jump. Photo by George Green

Other Islander top performances were notched by senior Spencer Reidarson, who won the 300m Hurdle event with a time of 45.29 seconds. This was Reidarson’s first foray into this event and he now sits as the leader on the Central League performance list. Reidarson also a notched 2nd place finish in the long jump with a leap of 19’5.50”, and 3rd place finishes in the triple jump (39’10.50”) and high jump (5’4”). Sophomore Jeremiah Albrektsen placed 2nd in the high jump, with a PB leap of 5’10”.

Jumping under the stadium lights in the last event of the day, Jeremiah Albrektsen PRd in the high jump. Photo by George Green

On the girls’ side, the Islander scoring was more evenly distributed. The field events were even, but the Islanders outscored Morse 42–30 in the running events. In the field events, Islander scoring was led by sophomore Lily DeSena, who notched victories in the shot put (22’6.75”) and discus throw (65’10”…PB) events.

In the running events, senior Summer Little and junior Maya Wilson swept the top two places in the 100m Dash event, notching times of 13.14 and 13.18 seconds, respectively. Little placed second in the 200m Dash (27.79s), and senior Micaela Gistaro won the 400m Dash (60.22s).

Summer Little (right) and Maya Wilson went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash. Photo by George Green

Juniors Carly DeVore, Lily Humphrey, and Edie Alicandri swept the top three positions in the 1600m Run, notching times of 6:33.22, 6:35.33, and 7:19.40, respectively. DeVore and Humphrey took the top two places in the 3200m Run, with times of 14:48.54 and 15:33.74, respectively. DeVore and Humphrey also finished 2nd and 3rd in the 800m Run, notching PB times of 2:50.11 and 2:50.14, respectively.

The distance girls led the scoring for the islanders. In this photo Carly DeVore leads Lily Humphrey in the 1600 meter run. Photo by George Green

Islander sprinter Maya Wilson made her event debut in the 300m Hurdles, taking the victory in a time of 49.19 seconds. This was an auspicious debut, as Wilson’s time is the fastest in the Central League this year. And she defeated the next fastest hurdler in the league (from Morse) by over three seconds.

Maya Wilson, running the 300 hurdles for the first time, now leads the league in the event. Photo by George Green

The Islanders return to action on April 16 for their final Central League meet of the season. They will be matched up against Crawford, Kearny, and Madison high schools. This meet will take place at 4 pm at Madison high school.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

Stage

Funny, endearing, and a little feisty: “The Drowsy Chaperone” is anything but sleepy

Sports

Islander swimmers take on La Jolla Vikings, boys win close contest

Business

Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

Community News

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Community News

And the Green Ribbon Earth-Friendly home front winners are . . .

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander track shines at Viking Relays

Sports

Islanders compete at Field & Distance Carnival

Sports

Coronado Track and Field opens its season at the Elmer Runge Invite

Sports

Runners honored at Cross Country Awards Banquet

Sports

Pre-Season Track and Field training starts December 1

Sports

CIF Cross Country Championships, a mud run in the rain

More Local News

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

People

Funny, endearing, and a little feisty: “The Drowsy Chaperone” is anything but sleepy

Stage

Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

Business

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Community News

And the Green Ribbon Earth-Friendly home front winners are . . .

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander