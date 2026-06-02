Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Community News

Armchair Travel Series: South America and Antarctica

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center presents another exciting evening in the popular Armchair Travel Series featuring world traveler Katherine Whitley. Katherine returns on June 16 to share unforgettable adventures through South America and Antarctica.

Travel from the comfort of your seat in the John D. Spreckels Center as Katherine introduces guests to a remote jungle lodge deep within Ecuador’s rainforest, explores the towns and landscapes of Peru, visits the breathtaking ruins of Machu Picchu, and journeys through the dramatic Andes. The adventure then continues to Antarctica, where towering icebergs, heavy seas, penguins, and the remarkable silence of the seventh continent create an unforgettable experience.

Light bites will be provided. Admission is $7 for resident seniors and $9 general admission. To register, visit  www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. on June 16.

Photo: Laura Rudi / Pexels

 



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City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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