Meet Dumpling: comfort in Point Loma

Handmade dumplings are little parcels of comfort. When you find the real McCoy, you can really taste the difference. I know of several places in town that do dumplings with love. There is, of course, Din Ti Fung at University Town Center; good luck getting a table. I love The Dumpling Inn on Convoy and Dumplings and More in Hillcrest. Recently, I discovered a new place in Point Loma’s Shelter Island area, next to one of my favorite Thai spots, Supannee House of Thai. Meet Dumpling (2907 Shelter Island Drive) is a tiny, family-owned spot, which makes it feel welcoming and trustworthy.

I noticed Meet Dumpling after one of our trips to Supannee House of Thai. I immediately put it on my short list of places I needed to try.

My daughter Sasha has turned a culinary corner and is usually up to try anything new, but she really loves Asian food. When I told her that I had found a new dumpling spot, she was all in. When I described Meet Dumpling as small, I was not kidding; there are maybe 6 tables. We arrived at noon, and we were lucky enough to sit down right away. Once seated, I immediately observed a sign taped to the wall; it read.

“We are not a fast food restaurant

All dumplings are made to order

Every order is made fresh

If we are not busy, your order will be ready in 15 minutes

If we are busy, your order can take up to 45 minutes

Please be kind and patient

Thank you for your business.”

I knew right away we were in the right place. The sign set expectations: if you want quality, you are in the right place; if you are in a hurry, this may not be the place for you.

The menu is simple: a few appetizers, some sides, two soups, and a noodle dish; the rest are dumplings.

One of my favorite comfort foods is and always has been wonton soup. I first discovered this bowl of broth and dumplings as a child living in Hawaii. My decision was a no-brainer; I was having wontons. I also ordered an appetizer of Green Onion Pancakes. Sasha ordered the Dumplings with Napa Cabbage and Pork.

The Green Onion Pancakes were light and flaky with a slightly greasy mouthfeel. This is greasy in a good way; the green onion flavor was pronounced, and the pancake was thin, crispy, and very flaky. The light oil left on the surface added to the flavor, giving the pancake a nice taste, reminding you that this little delight was fried.

The wonton soup I ordered was bigger than expected. This may have been intended as a shared dish, but I was happy to have it all to myself. The broth was light but flavorful, and the wontons were huge, with plenty of filling. These dumplings barely fit on the spoon; they were too big to get a whole one in your mouth, so I took a bite. The wonton wrapper melted in my mouth, and the shrimp filling gave way easily. These dumplings were delicate and delicious. I had barely had my first two wontons when the owner walked by, grabbed the white vinegar from the condiment caddy, and gave my soup a big splash. He then reached for the soy sauce and did the same. He grabbed the container of homemade chili oil and dropped a nice-sized spoonful into my soup. He then looked at me and said, ” Stir.” The owner walked away, and I did what I was told. I immediately spooned some of the broth into my mouth, and wow, what a transformation. This trifecta added a bit of tartness, some umami, and a touch of zing. I love the way he sensed I was a novice and leaned into the teaching moment. No need to mince words; show the guest what to do and walk away.

Sasha’s eyes lit up when she saw her dumplings. There was no bamboo steamer hiding these gems; the portion was generous, with 14 dumplings on the plate. Sasha loved the pork filling, and the dumpling wrapper was so fresh, with little to no give, almost melting in your mouth. Had I not finished my wonton soup, I might have had room for another round of dumplings; there are 12 different choices on the menu. I would have gone with the special, Shrimp and Leek Dumplings. I was hoping to find a way to get more of that homemade chili oil in my mouth.

As we sat eating our meal, we noticed that most of those who came and went were regulars, and there was a steady stream of takeout orders. This is a local, well-loved spot, and I can see why.

I will definitely be back, as these dumplings are the real deal and I love the family atmosphere. I did notice a sign stating that Meet Dumpling would be closed from July 13 to August 3. When a guest inquired why, the owner stated that he and his family were returning to China to visit relatives. So many guests left telling the owner to enjoy their trip. In an age when so much civility is lost, I loved that his guests wished him well rather than being annoyed by the hiatus. Having been in this industry most of my life, I know more than most how necessary time off is, as hospitality can be both rewarding and exhausting. Meet Dumpling, I wish you and your family safe travels, and enjoy your much-needed break; I will be one of your first guests when you return. I am hooked.

Meet Dumpling

2907 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

Hours

Tuesday-Saturday: 11:30-2:30/ 4:30-8:00

Sunday: 12:00-2:30/ 4:30-8:00

On Vacation from July 13-August 3, 2026





