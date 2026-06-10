The Blank Table: A culinary experience with a sense of surprise

Have you ever read or heard about a secret dinner series? I have been reading about them for years, but recently I took the plunge and signed up for one. The dinner series is called The Blank Table, and it was founded by Alexandria Ott and Chef Fredrick Keller, two longtime friends who grew up together in Coronado.

How exciting: a five-course menu with cocktail pairings — of course I signed up. The Blank Table gives you a teaser, but the location and the menu are kept secret until the day before the event. Like gifts under the tree at Christmas, you know there is something good coming, but what? I knew that Chef Makenzie Rubish, winner of season 2 of The Great American Baking Show, was making the dessert. I also knew that Bill Caballero and his Latin Jazz ensemble would be the entertainment. The day before the event, they revealed the location; When I got the email, I was stoked — let’s do this.

I stepped onto the lovely 3rd-floor veranda of the Westgate Hotel and was immediately awestruck by the sweeping views of downtown San Diego. I felt like I was in a treehouse of sorts, surrounded by tall buildings taking the place of trees. Bill Caballero’s music gave off a very Buena Vista Social Club vibe.

Time for a cocktail. Blank Table didn’t make it easy on me as they offered guests two choices: Le Martini Français and an Elderflower Bee’s Knees. As I was there to write a story about this event, I felt compelled to “sample” both, so I made that happen.

While I was taking in the view, appetizers were being passed. A cute little Lobster Roll: Maine Lobster, Brioche, Aji Amarillo Aioli, and Cilantro soon appeared on a tray — what a tease. You can’t just have one bite of lobster. I moved my location so I would catch a different server with more of those rolls. The second was just as good as the first; I love it when a plan comes together. The next tray to pass by held tiny glass orbs resembling fish bowls, each containing tuna tartar with cucumber, quail egg, and preserved lemon. I saw too many full trays pass me by, so I made sure the servers felt seen and procured a second one of those as well. I am sure the servers were hip to my jive, but they were more than happy to accommodate me.

I arrived at Blank Table solo, so I had to decide where to sit, as most people were in pairs. I had a nice little exchange with a couple, and they told me to grab a seat next to them, which I did. Once I sat down, I recognized the ladies to my right and directly across from me as Coronado locals; how lucky was that? Shortly after sitting down, the games began. There was a short introduction from Chef Fabrice Hardel of the Westgate Hotel, giving us a good idea of what was to come, and before we knew it, the food started arriving. The curtain came up, the show was about to begin.

Act one: Sea Scallop, Onion Tangine, Pistou Butter Sauce, paired with a Hess Select Pinot Gris, 2024 from Napa Valley. First came the butter sauce in a small metal ramekin; it arrived before the scallops, and a few people mistook it for a shot and were about to take it down when, thank goodness, the server arrived with instructions for us to pour it over the scallops. The pinot gris was crisp with notes of pear and peach. Great start; what’s next?

Act two: Bouillabaisse, Sea Bass, Fennel Confit, Zucchini Tagliatelle, Tomato Saffron Broth, paired with White Heaven Sauvignon Blanc 2025. Not your typical fish stew; this was a handsome not hardy bouillabaisse and a bit of a tease, as I wanted more of everything on my plate. Two more courses to go; they were forcing me to pace myself. The sauvignon blanc was crisp and dry with a clean finish; two for two in my humble opinion.

Act three: Braised Short Rib, Celeriac Mousseline, Cipollini Onion, King Oyster Mushroom, Red Wine Demi, paired with Wine By Joe Pinot Noir 2022, Willamette Valley, Oregon. A hat trick of wine pairings, three for three. Thanks, Joe. Your pinot had subtle earthy notes that paired well with the oyster mushroom and celeriac mousseline.

I was pushing back in my chair, assessing the meal thus far, when Chef Mackenzie came out to describe the dessert. She even confessed to smuggling vanilla beans from Samoa. Everything is more fun if it involves breaking the law.

The finale: Coconut Flan, Koko Samoa, Whipped Mascarpone, Fresh Berries, accompanied by an espresso martini. I am not typically a dessert guy, but this was not a typical dessert. Every bite was better than the next. The espresso martini was a perfect pairing. Cuz who wants to ruin a good thing with real coffee? Stick me with a fork; I was done.

What an evening, big thanks to all those that worked so hard to make this an experience I won’t soon forget. As I crossed the bridge that evening, heading home, I found myself questioning the name Blank Table, as it seemed an odd choice for a table so full of amazing food, delightful libations, and fun conversation. Call it whatever you want; keep them coming. I hope you treat yourself to one of these surprises; these dinners are few in number, and fill up fast, so don’t delay.

THE BLANK TABLE





