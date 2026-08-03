CJWC announces Promises2Kids as a 2026 A Taste of Coronado beneficiary

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has announced that the 17th annual A Taste of Coronado will return on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The annual event showcases Coronado restaurants and businesses while raising funds for community programs and a featured nonprofit beneficiary.

This year, a portion of proceeds will benefit Promises2Kids, a nonprofit that supports current and former foster youth throughout San Diego County. Funds raised through A Taste of Coronado will support the organization’s Guardian Scholars program, which provides financial assistance, academic support, mentoring, and other resources to help foster youth pursue higher education and career training.

“At the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, we’re committed to strengthening our community through service, philanthropy, and meaningful connections,” said Sara Stillman, co-chair of A Taste of Coronado. “We’re honored to support Promises2Kids and the incredible work they do to empower foster youth throughout San Diego County. By coming together through A Taste of Coronado, we hope to help provide the opportunities and resources that make a lasting difference in the lives of children who need them most.”

Promises2Kids has served foster youth in San Diego County since 1981 through programs including Guardian Scholars, Camp Connect, Foster Futures, mentoring, and emergency financial assistance. The organization serves more than 2,000 current and former foster youth each year.

“We’re honored that the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club has selected Promises2Kids as this year’s beneficiary for A Taste of Coronado,” said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids. “Over the last five years, 63% of Guardian Scholars have graduated college, compared to the national average of 8-12% for former foster youth. Every contribution helps us empower children and young adults to overcome challenges and build brighter futures.”

Organized annually by CJWC, A Taste of Coronado is a self-guided tour by foot, bicycle, or trolley featuring food and beverage tastings from local restaurants, along with live music and shopping opportunities at participating businesses. The event typically draws more than 900 attendees.

The event’s popular VIP Experience returns this year, with a limited number of tickets going on sale today, Aug. 3. General admission tickets go on sale Aug. 6.

“Our local restaurants, chefs, and sponsors are the heart of A Taste of Coronado,” said Samantha O’Brien, co-chair of A Taste of Coronado. “We’re excited to welcome both longtime attendees and first-time guests for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of Coronado. Their generosity, along with the support of everyone who attends, makes it possible for us to give back to Promises2Kids and help create brighter opportunities for foster youth throughout San Diego County.”

Proceeds from the event benefit programs organized by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club throughout the year, as well as this year’s primary beneficiary, Promises2Kids.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or tickets, visit the event website or follow A Taste of Coronado on Instagram and Facebook.





