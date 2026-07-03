Business briefs: Purple Paws urgent care, Sharp opens multi-specialty care clinic

Purple Paws expands veterinary urgent care

Purple Paws Pet Clinic has expanded its veterinary urgent care services and welcomed Dr. Jennifer Jellison to its medical team. The clinic now offers same-day urgent care Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pets with illnesses or injuries that require prompt attention but are not life-threatening emergencies. Purple Paws said the expanded service is intended to give Coronado pet owners a local alternative to leaving the island for urgent veterinary care, with a long-term goal of expanding hours as the program grows.

Sharp opens new multi-specialty care clinic in Coronado

Sharp HealthCare has opened the new Sharp Coronado Care Clinic at 230 Prospect Place, adjacent to Sharp Coronado Hospital. The outpatient clinic offers general and bariatric surgery consultations, sleep medicine services, and a comprehensive weight management program providing patients with access to weight-loss medications and personalized nutrition counseling under the care of a board-certified physician specializing in obesity medicine. A longevity medicine program focused on wellness, holistic therapies, and preventive screenings is also expected to open there in August. Sharp Coronado Care Clinic: 619-522-7118.





