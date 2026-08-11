Faces of Recreation Services: Lifeguard of the Year awarded to Manny Huezo

Manny Huezo named 2026 Lifeguard of the Year

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services Aquatics Division proudly names Pool Lifeguard III Manny Huezo as its 2026 Lifeguard of the Year, an award reserved for the staff member who best embodies dedication, leadership, and the true spirit of aquatics.

Manny’s journey to becoming a lifeguard is truly inspiring. Six years ago, he joined his high school water polo team without knowing how to swim. He nearly drowned twice, and lifeguards and referees agreed he was too much of a liability to stay in the pool. At the start of every game, the referee would eject him before it even began.

Most people would have given up; Manny did not. Instead, these setbacks motivated him to work harder. He taught himself to swim and kept practicing until he not only kept pace with his teammates but also excelled. By doing so, he proved to himself and to everyone who had once counted him out that any obstacle can be overcome with enough determination.

Manny did not stop there. He set a new goal; to become a lifeguard himself so he could help others believe they can achieve what once seemed impossible. He joined the City of Coronado Aquatics team in 2023, bringing the same drive that had carried him from the deep end of a water polo pool to the lifeguard chair.

In 2024, Manny earned his American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor certification and was promoted to Pool Lifeguard II, taking on the role of swim instructor and passing his hard-earned skills on to the next generation of swimmers. His growth continued in 2026 when he was promoted to Pool Lifeguard III and now serves as a lead lifeguard at the City of Coronado Aquatics Facility.

Colleagues describe Manny as a lifeguard who leads by example, with a strong work ethic and genuine care for the patrons he serves. He is known for his professionalism, reliability, and the kind of quiet leadership that makes the entire team better. He is an exemplary staff member and a true asset to the department.

Outside the pool, Manny is equally driven. He graduated from San Diego State University in 2026 with a degree in finance and plans to attend law school.

From a kid who was once pulled out of the water to a lifeguard who now watches over it, Manny Huezo’s journey is proof that persistence pays off, and an inspiration to every swimmer, lifeguard, and staff member who crosses his path.

Congratulations to Manny Huezo, the City of Coronado Aquatics Division, 2026 Lifeguard of the Year.





