Tuesday, August 11, 2026
People

Faces of Recreation Services: Lifeguard of the Year awarded to Manny Huezo

2 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Manny Huezo named 2026 Lifeguard of the Year

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services Aquatics Division proudly names Pool Lifeguard III Manny Huezo as its 2026 Lifeguard of the Year, an award reserved for the staff member who best embodies dedication, leadership, and the true spirit of aquatics.

Manny’s journey to becoming a lifeguard is truly inspiring. Six years ago, he joined his high school water polo team without knowing how to swim. He nearly drowned twice, and lifeguards and referees agreed he was too much of a liability to stay in the pool. At the start of every game, the referee would eject him before it even began.

Most people would have given up; Manny did not. Instead, these setbacks motivated him to work harder. He taught himself to swim and kept practicing until he not only kept pace with his teammates but also excelled. By doing so, he proved to himself and to everyone who had once counted him out that any obstacle can be overcome with enough determination.

Manny did not stop there. He set a new goal; to become a lifeguard himself so he could help others believe they can achieve what once seemed impossible. He joined the City of Coronado Aquatics team in 2023, bringing the same drive that had carried him from the deep end of a water polo pool to the lifeguard chair.

In 2024, Manny earned his American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor certification and was promoted to Pool Lifeguard II, taking on the role of swim instructor and passing his hard-earned skills on to the next generation of swimmers. His growth continued in 2026 when he was promoted to Pool Lifeguard III and now serves as a lead lifeguard at the City of Coronado Aquatics Facility.

Colleagues describe Manny as a lifeguard who leads by example, with a strong work ethic and genuine care for the patrons he serves. He is known for his professionalism, reliability, and the kind of quiet leadership that makes the entire team better. He is an exemplary staff member and a true asset to the department.

Outside the pool, Manny is equally driven. He graduated from San Diego State University in 2026 with a degree in finance and plans to attend law school.

From a kid who was once pulled out of the water to a lifeguard who now watches over it, Manny Huezo’s journey is proof that persistence pays off, and an inspiration to every swimmer, lifeguard, and staff member who crosses his path.

Congratulations to Manny Huezo, the City of Coronado Aquatics Division, 2026 Lifeguard of the Year.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado’s Ryan Seggerman wins first-ever ATP tennis title

Bridgeworthy

Solare: Burning bright in Liberty Station

Sports

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Education

Coronado schools add new administrators at high school, middle school, and Village Elementary

News

‘Mexico needs this more than we need it’: SANDAG approves border crossing funding despite sewage concerns

Business

City ends relationship with Coronado Flower Lady; Iconic flower shop to leave Rotary Plaza

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Watercolor classes with Ed Roeder

History

Built for Play: The history of Coronado’s Parks and Recreation

Community News

Your photo could grace the cover of the Summer 2027 recreation brochure

Community News

Road to the world stage begins at Little Rascalz Soccer & Stuff Camp

Community News

Teen leadership programs keep youth engaged, active, and learning this summer

Community News

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lecture Series at John D. Spreckels Center

More Local News

Coronado’s Ryan Seggerman wins first-ever ATP tennis title

Sports

Solare: Burning bright in Liberty Station

Bridgeworthy

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Sports

‘Mexico needs this more than we need it’: SANDAG approves border crossing funding despite sewage concerns

News

City ends relationship with Coronado Flower Lady; Iconic flower shop to leave Rotary Plaza

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Register today for a Spreckels Center van trip to the Navy...