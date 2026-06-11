Teen leadership programs keep youth engaged, active, and learning this summer

Looking for a meaningful way to keep your teen engaged this summer while helping them build valuable life and job skills? The City of Coronado’s Leader-In-Training (LIT) program offers teens ages 15–18 the opportunity to gain real-world experience in a fun, supportive environment.

As an LIT, participants work alongside recreation staff and instructors, assisting with a variety of summer camps while developing leadership, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. They’ll gain hands-on experience, build confidence, and learn responsibility — qualities that can benefit future jobs, college applications, and personal growth. Each week, teens are assigned to a different camp, which may include sports, musical theater, cooking, preschool programs, and more.

For younger teens, ages 12–14, the Jr. Recreation Leader Program offers a similar experience, providing an introduction to workplace skills and leadership opportunities under the guidance of Recreation Department staff.

Whether your teen is exploring future career interests, looking to build their résumé, or simply wants to stay active and involved this summer, these programs offer a rewarding experience.

For more information or to register, contact the Recreation Department at 619-522-7342. Staff members are happy to answer your questions and help your teen get started.





