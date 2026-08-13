Business briefs: Park Place Liquor & Deli celebrates 20 years, By The Sea opens, Marilyn Monroe exhibit extended

Park Place Liquor & Deli celebrates 20 years with community party

Park Place Liquor & Deli is marking 20 years in Coronado with a free Customer Appreciation Party on Friday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at its store at 1000 Park Place.

The anniversary celebration will include live music, complimentary food and drinks, children’s activities, face painting, giveaways, and prizes. Guests can also take advantage of a 20% discount on all sandwiches throughout the day.

Owner Naell Soro said the event is intended as a thank-you to the community that has supported the neighborhood business since it opened in 2006.

By The Sea opens on Orange Avenue

Mediterranean-inspired restaurant By The Sea officially opened this week on the second floor of 1300 Orange Ave. The new restaurant is the latest venture from husband-and-wife team Lara and Doug Hamm and is open Wednesday through Monday for dinner service.

Drawing inspiration from the French Riviera, Greek Isles, and Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the 6,500-square-foot restaurant offers a menu centered on Mediterranean cuisine and locally sourced ingredients from San Diego farmers and fishermen. Menu highlights include seafood dishes, house-made pastas, grilled entrées, shareable plates, and an extensive wine and cocktail program.

Designed to evoke the feel of a coastal villa, By The Sea features indoor and outdoor dining spaces that can accommodate 245 guests. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (closed on Tuesdays) and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. A full preview of the restaurant will appear soon in The Coronado Times.

Marilyn Monroe 100th birthday exhibition extended

Marilyn Monroe: The Defining Roles has been extended through August 30 at the Hotel del Coronado, giving visitors a few more weeks to experience the special exhibition celebrating the Hollywood icon’s enduring legacy and her connection to The Del through the filming of Some Like It Hot. Get tickets here.





