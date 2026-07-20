Mary Ann Yarbrough (1942-2026)

Submitted by the family

Mary Ann Yarbrough passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2026, at the age of 83, with her loving daughter Julie by her side.

Born on July 16, 1942, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to William and Margaret Teske, Mary carried a warm and welcoming spirit that shaped the many friendships and communities she built throughout her life. In high school, she was deeply involved in school activities, serving as captain of the cheerleading squad, being voted Miss Congeniality, and crowned Homecoming Queen—a reflection of the kindness, energy, and outgoing personality that remained with her throughout her life.

In 1961, Mary and her family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where she attended Arizona State University and studied English. Her Catholic faith became a cornerstone of her life through Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she found lifelong friendships, a strong sense of community, and enduring purpose. It was there that Monsignor Maguire introduced her to Virgil, and together they raised three children.

After vacationing in Coronado for many years and falling in love with the island, Mary eventually made it her permanent home. There, she embraced family life, cultivated lifelong friendships, and enjoyed careers in real estate and at the Coronado Golf Course Pro Shop. She especially loved golf, traveling, attending Mass at Sacred Heart, and spending time with friends and family. No matter where life took her, people were naturally drawn to her warmth, quick wit, and genuine interest in others. She truly never met a stranger.

Eventually returning to Scottsdale, Mary treasured her role as a grandmother and remained deeply connected to her many lifelong friends. She volunteered as a docent at the Old Adobe Mission, continued to travel, stayed socially active, and found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Her infectious smile, generous heart, and gift for making everyone feel welcome will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Shannon, her angel in heaven; her father, William; her mother, Margaret; and her sister, Marge.

She is survived by her children, Julie Murphy and Michael Murphy; her daughter-in-law, Crystal Murphy; her cherished grandchildren, Kennedy, Shamus, and Maddie; her cousin, Bob Claesgens; extended family members; and countless dear friends whose lives were brighter because of her friendship.

Her kindness, unwavering faith, and joyful spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. May she rest in the peace of Christ.

Submitted by the family





