News briefs: Film Festival CEO joins NGO Day council, shuttle survey, Costco desert willow plant

Coronado Island Film Festival CEO joins World NGO Day Global Council

Merridee Book, CEO and Artistic Director of the Coronado Island Film Festival, has been named an Executive Advisor to the World NGO Day Global Council, the international advisory body’s founder announced this week.

Book brings a background in arts leadership, nonprofit development and strategic partnerships to the council, which works to strengthen recognition and collaboration across the global civil society community. Under her leadership, the Coronado Island Film Festival has expanded from its Southern California roots into an international platform, screening acclaimed films such as “Flow,” “Sugarcane,” and “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” alongside work from emerging filmmakers. Before joining the festival, she co-founded a media company and served as Vice President of Development at the San Diego International Film Festival.

In her new role, Book will advise on strategic communications, cultural leadership and nonprofit partnerships, supporting World NGO Day’s mission of recognizing organizations addressing social and humanitarian challenges worldwide.

“Film and media have taught me that the most powerful stories are the ones that move people to act, and NGOs are where that action lives every single day,” Book said. “Serving as an Executive Advisor allows me to bring a storyteller’s perspective on narrative, visibility and recognition to a global community of changemakers whose work deserves greater attention.”

World NGO Day founder Marcis Skadmanis said Book’s background in arts and storytelling adds an important perspective to the council. “The work of NGOs represents millions of individual acts of commitment, compassion and leadership that deserve to be documented and shared with the world,” he said.

The World NGO Day Global Council includes leaders from institutions such as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, the Ulrich Museum of Art and the American Battlefield Trust. World NGO Day is observed annually on Feb. 27 and is marked in more than 145 countries.

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