CUSD robotics program secures prestigious DoW STEM grant for 2026–2027 season

Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) announced a major boost to its rapidly expanding STEM initiatives after being selected as a recipient of the DoW STEM FIRST Robotics Grant Program for the 2026–2027 season.

The grant will directly support CUSD robotics teams spanning all three levels of the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) program, helping ensure students have access to hands-on, high-level engineering and technology education.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that CUSD Robotics has been selected to receive funding through the DoW STEM FIRST Robotics Grant Program for the upcoming season,” said Roberta Lenert, CUSD’s Director of Robotics.

“This is an incredible milestone for our program as it marks not only our first DoW STEM FIRST Robotics grant, but also the first time our Village Elementary team, Engineering Explorers, has received sponsorship,” Lenert said.

The grant will provide vital resources for the following teams:

CHS FRC: Legion

CHS & CMS FTC: Sentinel and CocoNuts & Bolts

CMS & Village Elementary FLL: HackHERs, Tridentbots, and Engineering Explorers

“This funding award underscores CUSD’s continued commitment to fostering innovation, teamwork, and technical excellence among our students as the robotics program continues its impressive growth,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller. “Our robotics program would not be possible without the continued and significant support of our director, amazing coaches, and the Coronado Schools Foundation. CSF has been unwavering in its commitment to our STEM programs, and specifically to our young roboticists.”

To be eligible for DoW STEM funding, teams must have active and ongoing support from both a DoW-affiliated coordinator and mentor. This requirement provides a means for the DoW workforce — educators, scientists, and engineers — to achieve sustained engagement with students, parents, teachers, and the broader community in STEM initiatives.





