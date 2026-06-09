Recognizing excellence: Soroptimists award annual scholarships

For the Coronado Soroptimist Club, June is one of the most rewarding times of the year: scholarship season. Made possible through generous community and member donations, these awards recognize a diverse group of deserving young women for their hard work, perseverance, and accomplishments. While generally smaller than the club’s signature Live Your Dream awards presented earlier in the year, the scholarships validate the efforts of the recipients and provide some financial assistance as students continue their educational journeys.

2026 award recipients

CHS Senior Awards:

Carol Raiter Memorial Awards – Mia Coronado and Mireya Tabarez,

CoSA Senior Girl Award – Lilia Spiegel,

NJROTC Sybil Stockdale Award – Sarah Krueger,

Jane Granzer Memorial Award – Natalia Betances.

CHS NJROTC JLAB Competition Awards:

Kalea Rigg and Scout Cross.

High School Service Awards:

Grace Elardo and Yereth Nava.

Barrio Logan College Institute Graduating Senior Awards:

Michele Rosales and Nicole Salgado.

Southwestern College Awards:

Alyssa Silva, Clarissa Velasco, Heather Strump, Daisy Garcia, and Rebekah Green.

Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) is part of a world-wide organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and a path towards personal agency and financial independence for women and girls. While there are no meetings during the summer, those interested in learning more can join in September.





