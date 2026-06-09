Tuesday, June 9, 2026
EducationPeople

Recognizing excellence: Soroptimists award annual scholarships

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

For the Coronado Soroptimist Club, June is one of the most rewarding times of the year: scholarship season. Made possible through generous community and member donations, these awards recognize a diverse group of deserving young women for their hard work, perseverance, and accomplishments. While generally smaller than the club’s signature Live Your Dream awards presented earlier in the year, the scholarships validate the efforts of the recipients and provide some financial assistance as students continue their educational journeys.

Sandy Gross, Maryke Davis, Mia Coronado, and Mireya Tabarez. Submitted photo

2026 award recipients

CHS Senior Awards:
Carol Raiter Memorial Awards – Mia Coronado and Mireya Tabarez,
CoSA Senior Girl Award – Lilia Spiegel,
NJROTC Sybil Stockdale Award – Sarah Krueger,
Jane Granzer Memorial Award – Natalia Betances.

CHS NJROTC JLAB Competition Awards:
Kalea Rigg and Scout Cross.

High School Service Awards:
Grace Elardo and Yereth Nava.

Barrio Logan College Institute Graduating Senior Awards:
Michele Rosales and Nicole Salgado.

Southwestern College Awards:
Alyssa Silva, Clarissa Velasco, Heather Strump, Daisy Garcia, and Rebekah Green.

Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) is part of a world-wide organization dedicated to supporting educational opportunities and a path towards personal agency and financial independence for women and girls. While there are no meetings during the summer, those interested in learning more can join in September.



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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