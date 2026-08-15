Sunday, August 16, 2026
Dining

By the Sea brings Mediterranean-inspired dining to Orange Avenue

5 min.

After a multi-year renovation, the elegantly transformed space at 1300 Orange Ave. features an upscale dining destination serving Greek- and Italian-inspired, seafood-forward dishes and hand-crafted cocktails.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Lara and Doug Hamm with their children and family dog, Dunkin Donuts, named by their daughter. The Coronado couple has opened By the Sea, after an extensive and thoughtful renovation. (Photo by Kimberly Motos)

“We wanted to create a space that truly felt like getting away on vacation, where guests can relax and enjoy inviting cuisine and libations as they linger,” shared Lara and Doug Hamm, the Coronado residents behind the newly opened By the Sea restaurant at 1300 Orange Avenue. Beginning with the exterior cobblestone steps and massive wooden door, the restaurant exudes an upscale villa vibe, with attention to detail from the 100+ year old wood beams and stained willow ceiling to the sumptuous velvet fabrics, custom gold fish cabinet knobs, and a remarkable preserved wooden tree.

By the Sea is located on the second floor of 1300 Orange Avenue.

Drawing on memories of their travels through the French Riviera, Greek Isles, and the Amalfi Coast, the couple executed their goal of bringing the luxury and serenity of their vacations abroad — including their wedding in Capri — to Coronado.

Photo courtesy of The Hamms

Both are from Minnesota with real estate backgrounds, and while Doug attended USD, Lara made her way to San Diego after college. They were living in downtown San Diego and decided to look for a more residential community after having children. In 2021 they settled in Coronado and love the walkability and friendships they have formed and call it “a place we will never leave.” Stingray Point is one of their favorite places to spend time with their three young children.

Commercial real estate development and redevelopment was at the core of their business, but that shifted as their love of design allowed them to control the outcome of projects to create unique spaces. Their business portfolio now includes Creative House, Urban California Commercial Real Estate, Black Swan Hospitality (which includes Nolita Hall), and Pink Swan, which specializes in custom AirBnB’s in Little Italy.

One of the seating areas inside of By the Sea.

Shortly after arriving in Coronado, they realized a need for elevated dining and saw potential in the restaurant space that most recently housed the Boardwalk Beach Club, which opened right before the pandemic and closed shortly thereafter. Old-timers will remember the Marie Callender’s days, harkening back to the 1980s, followed by Vigilucci’s and Maretalia. What they originally estimated as a $3 million project ended up taking four years and costing double that, due to having to completely redo everything from the roof and HVAC system to the kitchen, windows, doors, and virtually every surface in order to achieve their goal. The 6,500 square-foot restaurant seats 245 guests, with indoor and outdoor seating resplendent with fireplaces and luxe details.

The Hamms worked closely with Loren Wynn and Mellissa Ramos, their own in-house design team, who helped with the vision and attention to detail, collaborating with trusted regional vendors to transform the space. Day-to-day operations fall under the purview of General Manager Heather Roberto.

The menu at By The Sea features Italian and Greek offerings. (Photo by Kimberly Motos)

After opening this week, the Mezze Platter, with feta dip, hummus, herbed labneh, miso baba ghanoush, pickled veggies, olives, and a truly delicious pita bread for dipping, has already become a favorite. Doug is partial to the Grilled Branzino with tahini and Castelvetrano olive tapenade, and Lara loves the caviar service. They also are sweet on the Amalfi lemon dessert and upscale soft serve. The vanilla soft serve, a fun collaboration suggested by the staff, is paired with pistachio, sea salt, and Buraschi Tsocano Olive Oil.

The impressive Seafood Tower feeds up to six guests. (Photo by Kimberly Motos)

The mostly locally-sourced menu offers a variety of carefully curated options including Lara’s “must have” Seafood Tower which serves up to six guests and features 12 oysters, 12 shrimp, tuna tartare, scallop crudo, lobster, crab claws, and caviar. Salad and vegetable options include the Coastal Chopped with marinated feta, cucumber, tomato, olive and oregano vinaigrette, Caesar Salad, and Beet Salad with feta, kale, orange grilled lemon vinaigrette. Broccolini with tahini, yogurt, and a peanut chili crisp; and carrots with Moroccan spice, lemon yogurt, mint, and parsley are also highlights.

Handmade pasta dishes include Pesto Casarecce, Linguine and Clams, Penne Alla Mimmo, and Lamb Cavatelli. The diverse and enticing entrée selections include the Lamb Chops, Grilled Half Chicken, 28-Day Dry Aged Flannery Ribeye, Pan Seared Scallops, and the BTS Burger with arugula, pickled red onion, SeaHive cheddar, and harissa aioli.

Coastal Campfire Cocktail (Photo by Kimberly Motos)

The 24-seat curved travertine bar is at the heart of restaurant and takes regional inspiration for By The Sea’s libation offerings, boasting house-made syrups, daily fresh-squeezed juices, locally sourced produce, and a selection of seasonal cocktails reminiscent of a relaxing vacation. Don’t miss the Coastal Campfire with Amarás Verde Mezcal, Mizu Lemongrass Shochu, Honeydew, Chai Coconut, Falernum; All That Glitters with Cazadores Reposado, Xila Licor de Agave, Chinola Passionfruit, vanilla, lime; and The Mariner with Appleton Signature & Reserve Rums, Ron Zacapa 23, Chinola Passionfruit, Aperol, pineapple, lemon and orgeat.

The wine program showcases small, family-run, independent producers who prioritize organic, sustainable, and natural farming practices. Look for a selection of iconic Champagne houses, including Dom Pérignon and Ruinart, as well as a selection of sparkling, white, red and rosé wines to complement the seafood-forward cuisine and Mediterranean flavors.

Your dining experience in the welcoming and serene ambiance includes peek-a-boo water views from the second story space. By the Sea is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 11 pm, and 4 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday, closed Tuesdays. Weekend brunch and lunch service are planned for the future.

By the Sea
Instagram

Just a block from the beach, By the Sea offers an oceanview.



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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