Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Community NewsMilitary

“You’ve Been Ducked” campaign raises awareness for Gold Star Families

2 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez

Gold rubber ducks have been spotted around Coronado. Their message? “You’ve Been Ducked!” by the Navy Gold Star Program (NGSP). May is Gold Star Awareness Month and the ducks are part of a NGSP campaign to help spread awareness and education and act as a symbol of remembrance.

The campaign’s message to the community is that “We must always remember our fallen heroes and the families they left behind.” The ducks remind us about the immense sacrifices made by the families of fallen military service members.

If you’ve been ducked or find a duck, take a photo with your duck and share it on your social media page, using the hashtags #NAVYGOLDSTAR, #NGSPDUCKS, #NeverForget, and #GoldStarAwarenessMonth to help spread awareness.

Dating back to World War II, blue stars were placed in windows to signify how many family members were serving. The star was changed from blue to gold if one was killed on active duty. Gold Star Families carry the enduring cost of our nation’s freedom and the message that freedom is not free.

Kathy Prout will strategically place gold ducks around Coronado to highlight awareness for Gold Star families.

The “You’ve Been Ducked” campaign began last year, the idea inspired by the Jeep ducking movement. This is the first year that long-time Coronado resident and Gold Star spouse Kathy Prout is participating. As a military surviving spouse and veteran advocate, she wants to make people aware that military families also make the ultimate sacrifice along with their hero.

Prout’s husband, RADM James G. Prout III, died on active duty 31 years ago, and Prout says, “You never get over the loss, but you get better at dealing with it. Love does not die.”

The Navy Gold Star Program is to provide long-term support to the surviving families of sailors who die on active duty. NGSP emphasizes “Honor, Hope, Healing.” They honor the fallen heroes who served in the U.S. Navy, and care for their survivors through education about survivor benefits, programs, and services. The Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force all have similar programs for providing support to Gold Star families, but the “You’ve Been Ducked” campaign is strictly a Navy Gold Star Program outreach.

Prout says that that many people, including active-duty service members, don’t know what “Gold Star” means. The Navy Gold Star Program coordinators are a valuable resource to Navy surviving spouses and parents, as they have extensive knowledge to help families navigate complicated government survivor programs and provide information about needed resources. The NGSP also notifies families of special events, like the recent Bells Across America, held in September on the USS Midway. This ceremony recognized the sacrifice of 250 fallen San Diego sailors and their families who died on active duty in 2025. Names were read and a bell tolled for each person in remembrance. Gold Star families are notified of events, such as “Wreaths Across America” in December, as well as provided additional opportunities to connect with others in similar situations.

Prout has given one duck, nicknamed “Goldy,” a place of honor at the Coronado VFW bar. She says to be on the lookout for gold ducks, printed with U.S. Navy Gold Star, in strategic spots around town, all with the mission to fill the community with gratitude and remembrance for the military families who have sacrificed so much. Be sure to share a photo on your social media if you find a duck or get ducked.

For more information about the Navy Gold Star Program, go to www.navygoldstar.com.



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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