Jodi Picoult headlines 7th annual San Diego Writers Festival in Coronado

3 min.

Free, full-day literary festival returns Saturday, March 28, at the Coronado Public Library with 90 speakers and 30+ events: featuring bestselling authors, local voices, panels, workshops, and more.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
#1 NYT bestselling author of twenty-nine novels, Jodi Picoult, will be discussing her latest book, “By Any Other Name” at The San Diego Writers Festival. Photo credit: Tim Llewellyn

The San Diego Writers Festival, in partnership with the Coronado Public Library, is pleased to announce its seventh annual event, which will take place at the library and nearby venues on Saturday, March 28, from 9 am to 6 pm.  All events are free and open to the public. As the official bookseller, Warwick’s of La Jolla will host an on-site bookstore.

This year’s festival offers a stellar line-up of literary talent starting with the main stage including #1 New York Times bestselling author of 29 novels, Jodi Picoult, discussing her latest book, “By Any Other Name;” licensed therapist and NYT bestselling author of “Conscious Uncoupling,”  Katherine Woodward Thomas, talking about her new book, “What’s True About You;” and David Ambroz, nationally recognized child welfare advocate and author of the moving personal account of overcoming childhood poverty and homelessness, “A Place Called Home: A Memoir.”

Local Coronado author Dr. Tara Deliberto will be featured on a panel titled ‘Spiritual Writing: Lived Experience and the Supporting Science.’  She is a clinical psychologist and former Cornell faculty member. Previously a Harvard researcher, she co-founded Yuna Health, leveraging AI for scalable mental health support. Her upcoming book, “Inner Turmoil to Inner Peace” provides a practical framework for spiritual growth and ego transcendence.

Local Coronado author Dr. Tara Deliberto will be featured on a panel titled ‘Spiritual Writing: Lived Experience and the Supporting Science’. Photo courtesy of The San Diego Writers Festival

Panels will take place throughout the day, including “I’m Still Here: Writing Trauma Into Healing” moderated by Dr. Gina Simmons-Schneider; “Based on a True Story: Historical Fiction Brings the Past to Life” with four local novelists, including Maria Dolores Aguila and Jennifer Coburn, “Mystery Authors Writing Across Genres,” featuring NYT bestselling author Caitlin Rother and moderated by Matt Coyle; and “Fantasy & Hot Romance: Romantasy That Will Keep You Up All Night,” featuring SoCal authors Sara Hashem, Sunya Mara, and Foz Meadows.

A Books to Film panel will feature NYT’s bestselling author Matthew Quirk whose political conspiracy thriller “The Night Agent” was adapted into a #1 Netflix series, now in its third season. Several industry-related workshops will be offered on Screenwriting, Playwriting, Honing Your Elevator Pitch, The Debut Author Experience, and Understanding Publishing Options.

Conversations on popular genres and topics are also scheduled, including “Don’t Blink: Horror Everywhere,” with NYT bestselling local legend, Jonathan Maberry and USA Today bestselling author Luke Dumas, and Writers Symposium by the Sea founder, Dean Nelson, speaking with author Chris Jennings about his book “End of Days,” on the rise of Christian Nationalism, “An Insider’s Perspective” with author, editor, and publishing industry expert Christine Pride and festival advisory board member Laura Cathcart Robbins, and festival cofounder and Executive Director, Marni Freedman, with Emmy-Award Winning Composer Lucas Cantor Santiago on his book, “Unfinished: The Role of the Artist in the Age of AI.”

Retired San Diego teacher Carrie Dawn will be showcasing her new rhyming book “Tales from Wiggleberry”. Photo courtesy of The San Diego Writers Festival

There will also be a curated poetry reading and an open mic opportunity with local poets Jane Muschenetz and Karla Cordero, as well as memoir readings from contributors to the book “Funny, Not Funny: Shaking the Tree” volume 7. Children’s literature is also on the agenda with retired San Diego teacher Carrie Dawn, on a mission to help children fall in love with reading, who will be showcasing “Tales from Wiggleberry,” the first in her new rhyming series.

The full day of programming features ninety speakers and thirty-two events, food, music, and poetry. A complete schedule can be found on the festival website.

 



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

