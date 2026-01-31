SunCoast Market opens in IB with a decade of community effort behind it

Over ten years in the making, SunCoast Market in Imperial Beach opened to the public this week, offering fresh, local produce, bulk items like grains, nuts, granolas, and beans, prepared hot and cold foods, meats and seafood, a fresh-ground peanut and almond butter station, international foods, health-conscious frozen items, wellness products, drinks, and many other grocery staples. SunCoast Board President Kim Frink shares that they succeeded in raising the entire $4.1 million for the project, which includes the beginning concept, incorporation, marketing and events, the store build out, and now the opening.

The crowd was joyous this morning at the grand opening of the 6200-square-foot-store. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with elected officials and SunCoast representatives, local vendor booths and samples, food demonstrations, music by DJ Xavier the X-Man, kids’ activities, and cake.

After researching what was needed in the community, the SunCoast board focused on three main areas: produce, of which about 90 percent is organic and natural; bulk items, which help reduce packaging; and a salad bar accompanied by a prepared foods section.

Fresh produce, bulk items, prepared foods. (The Coronado Times)

“So far, these have resonated with shoppers,” comments Frink, and adds “We are open for everyone, and we encourage shoppers to give feedback on what they like and what else they want to see, so we can evolve to meet the needs of the community.”

Shoppers will find a mix of natural and organic products alongside conventional national brands as well as private-label brands to meet affordability needs. Wild Harvest is a line of more affordable organic foods. International foods, often hard to find in the area — including Hispanic, Asian, and Indian — are also available.

A few unique offerings include local coffee from Visitor Coffee Roasters and Equal Exchange, a Dr. Bonner’s refill soap station, wellness merchandise from Suds & Bath Buds (a vendor from the Farmers Market), and products from local The Surfing Sasquatch.

The SunCoast team is led by Andre Chavez, who brings a wealth of experience and now oversees a staff of 25 people. “Andre has brought great energy and expertise,” notes Frink, and says that the partnership with the National Co+op Grocers (NCG) has had people from all over the country helping with surveys, marketing, merchandising, and leveraging buying power.

Prepared food options range from breakfast burritos to hot entrees, deli wraps and sandwiches, a fully stocked organic salad bar, and much more. The menu rotates daily, with two soups, including a vegetarian option, and a hot bar with entrees and sides, homemade from nutritious, quality ingredients.

A sample of the Garlic Lovers Pasta lived up to its name, with cavatappi pasta, a generous amount of peas, and a nice infusion of garlic. There are many gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options throughout the store. A self-service coffee bar boasts 12 or 16 oz cups of coffee priced under $3 each — perfect to accompany a fresh-made pastry and enjoy at an on-site table or take to-go.

With 1505 owners and still growing strong, the original 100 Founders and 200 Grower members, who took a leap of faith in 2017 and 2018, were the first to shop during the soft opening on Wednesday and Thursday. Frink shared that feedback has been very positive regarding the selection of items, especially the salad bar and prepared foods, in the bright, welcoming space. It’s not too late to become an owner and it’s easy to do at the register. Owners receive discounts throughout the year, profit rebates, and the option to vote for the Board of Directors.

The SunCoast Board consists of dedicated volunteers including President Kim Frink, Vice President Shannon Ratliff, Treasurer Shirley Soth, Secretary Brooke Truesdale, Michael Shank, Anna Kirsner, Robyn Abadie, Beverly Florence, Peggy Keating, and Chris Kwast.

SunCoast Market Co-op is only the second of its kind to open in San Diego County, the first in 50 years, and also the first to open in a predominantly Latino community. OB People’s Food Co-op was established in 1971 and has a strong following in the region.

The market is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm, at 600 Palm Avenue, Imperial Beach. For more information, call 619-500-9001 or visit SunCoast Market on Facebook and Instagram.





