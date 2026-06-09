Business briefs: Open Water Swim, Cays Yoga & Pilates, VFW Sunday dinner, Spiro’s Happy Hour & more

Crown City Open Water Swim

A new chapter for a longtime Coronado Fourth of July tradition begins with the Crown City Open Water Swim, formerly known as the Coronado Fourth of July Rough Water Swim. Taking place July 5 in Glorietta Bay, the event joins the Crown City Classic run for a holiday race weekend in Coronado.

Open to experienced swimmers and those trying open water for the first time, three distance options are available: 1-Mile Open Water Swim, Half-Mile Open Water Swim, 250M Youth/Kids Spring Swim. Find more information and register here.

Cays Yoga & Pilates to expand

In business for just over a year, Cays Yoga & Pilates is expanding their footprint. Classes will continue during construction, but will be held in the Grand Caribe Room, located in the same building complex. Follow them on Instagram @caysyogapilates to keep up with the changes.

VFW Sunday picnic dinner

VFW Auxiliary Sunday Summer Picnics continue every Sunday through August. On the menu for June 14 is a pulled pork sandwich, fresh coleslaw, pickles, and a gourmet cookie — all for a suggested $15 donation. This week’s proceeds will benefit the VA Hospital.

All meals are packed ready to go. Take it to the concert in the park or enjoy it in the VFW dining hall (557 Orange Ave.). Meals are available Sunday, 4:30 to 6:30 pm, or until sold out.

Spiro’s Happy Hour

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine at the Ferry Landing offers happy hour on weekdays from 3 to 6 pm with wine or beer for $2 off. Shareable appetizers such as Tzatziki and Pita, Hummus and Pita, Dolmades, Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip, and Spanakopita pair well with the restaurant’s waterfront setting. The patio offers bay breezes and views of the San Diego skyline.

SunLife Organics debuts at Hotel del Coronado

Set within a custom Airstream directly on Del Beach, the new outpost offers SunLife’s signature organic smoothies, bowls, juices, and wellness beverages, along with exclusive menu items created specifically for The Del. Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm and welcoming both resort guests and the public.

America’s 250th celebration at Bluewater Boathouse

From July 1 through 5, Bluewater Boathouse will honor America’s rich salt- and fresh-water fishing traditions. Bluewater Oyster Shooters will be $2.50, a savings of up $3.50; and the just-published cookbook of Bluewater menu favorites, Flavors From the Shore, will be on sale for $28, a saving of $10. These discounts are good for these five days only.





