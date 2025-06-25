Cays Yoga & Pilates: Best Friends Find Harmony

Marbella Ryan and Madison Chapman graduated from Coronado High School together in 2022. What started as a middle school friendship led to becoming roommates in Hawaii. Now, their passion for yoga and Pilates, a love for their hometown, and a solid friendship have led to the grand opening of their studio, Cays Yoga and Pilates.

Starting Their Yoga & Pilates Journey

Each woman has a different story for how they began their yoga and Pilates journey. “I did competitive cheerleading from seventh grade and all throughout high school,” Madison says. “When I was a junior in high school, I broke the growth plate in my ankle, had two stress fractures in my lumbar spine, and then tore my hip flexor, all within the same year. I decided to try yoga for mobility and to get back into cheer, but I decided cheer was not going to work. I stuck with yoga and then got introduced to Pilates – I loved it. Loved every aspect of how different each of the two modalities was. I started teaching in 2022.”

For Marbella, yoga was a familiar workout growing up, as both of her parents practiced it, but she became involved after high school. “I took a gap year and I was traveling. In Costa Rica, I took a yoga class, and I fell in love with it. I loved the teacher and everything about her class. I kept practicing, and then came back home, and Maddie was teaching. I would take her yoga classes as well as her Pilates classes, which is how I was introduced to Pilates. Then I got yoga teacher certified and Pilates certified, so I’ve been teaching both.”

Building a Business with a Best Friend

The foundation of their business is their tried-and-true friendship. “We have been friends since sixth grade, then after high school, we both went our separate ways,” Marbella explains. “I took a gap year and traveled around Europe. Maddie moved to Hawaii, and then we were both back home for the summer.”

Hawaii is where the duo reunited. Marbella says, “I moved to Hawaii. I got yoga certified and began teaching, while also working on snorkel boats. After a few months of being out there, Maddie moved back to Hawaii, and we ended up teaching at the same studio.” This led to the women becoming roommates in addition to teaching together. When they came home for Christmas, they found the perfect space in the Cays. “We had the idea, but never thought the opportunity would come so soon.”

Madison adds, “We wanted to bring the practice of yoga and Pilates into our hometown. Pilates is newer, and many people practice yoga. It’s great to bring it between Imperial Beach and Coronado.”

Creating Cays Yoga & Pilates

Their idea for what they envisioned for Cays Yoga and Pilates was derived from their studio in Hawaii. “It was very community-based and welcoming, it almost felt like a second home, especially because we were so far from home,” Marbella explains. “I’ve grown up here. Location-wise and being on the water, it forms that sense of community.”

Already being co-workers and roommates led to a natural business partnership. “It was the groundwork for where we are now,” Marbella says. “In our apartment, we got furniture, Wi Fi, figured it all out together. For the business, we put the studio together. We got the licenses, insurance, all of it. We’re making sure we’re always on the same page. We are very opposite in a lot of ways, but in ways that complement each other. We understand how we are different and see it as a way to grow from each other.”

On what makes Cays Yoga and Pilates different from other studios, the owners attribute the intimate size of eight people per class. “All the members get to know each other. We talk and joke after class.” Madison adds, “The instructors bring their different personalities to the studio. Depending on your preferred type of instructor, more energetic or calm, we have classes for everyone. We have different modalities as well.”

Highlighting Each Other’s Strengths

For teaching styles, Madison attributes her high-energy classes to her years of cheerleading experience. If you are looking for a more grounded experience, Marbella leads a calmer and slower class. Even with her Pilates classes, Marbella includes yoga practices and breathing work into the warm-up and cool-downs.

In addition to their different approaches to teaching, both women bring their diverse strengths to the business. Marbella boasts about Madison’s top attributes, “I would say Maddie is disciplined and very committed. When she puts her mind to something, she will follow through to the best of her ability. She’ll do the research and whatever she needs to, to do it the best way she can. Also, she’s always learning and growing. Even with all her experience teaching, she continues to research and find new ways to improve breathwork, noting that pointing toes helps in this process, among other techniques. Back in Hawaii, she taught at 6 am every day, and on her days off, she would get up early and go for a run. She’s very disciplined.”

Of Marbella, Madison says she admires Marbella’s dedication and compassion. “Not only towards herself but others as well. She’s compassionate in all our classes and in life – I see this being her friend. Her dedication in going from teaching two classes to sixteen in a week – it’s very hard.”

Cays Yoga & Pilates: Open Now!

Cays Yoga and Pilates opened their doors on April 22 and their grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 27. So far, the members are loving the studio and class schedule. “People are feeling better in their day-to-day lives now that they’ve started adding Pilates and yoga into their routine. They love the variety of class times and classes. Even if other things pop up, we have classes running all day,” Marbella says. Another perk of Cays Yoga and Pilates is the location. “We get a lot of positive comments about being on the water. If you live in the Cays, many people enjoy the walk to [Cays Yoga and Pilates]. Even if you drive, there’s no stress about parking, it’s a calm community.”

Currently, sound baths are offered in some sessions, and the women have ideas of expanding to stretching and restorative classes down the road. Another idea in the works is a monthly run / walk club for the community to socialize – dogs encouraged!

Marbella and Madison invite the community to try Cays Yoga and Pilates. “We look forward to seeing everyone in the studio. Come join us and be part of our community, grow with us!”

Drop-in classes are $29.99. Mats are provided free of charge.

619-320-5071

503-B Grand Caribe Causeway

Facebook • @CaysYogaPilates Instagram • Website





