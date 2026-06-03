Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Community News

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Summer Fundraiser, June 5

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its Summer Fair fundraiser on Friday, June 5 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Hospital’s Sandermann Auditorium at 265 Soledad Place. Artists and vendors will be selling their wares, including many unique handmade items. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Auxiliary, the nonprofit organization that supports the hospital’s programs and projects.

Pouch Leather

Original art, handmade accessories, charcuterie boards, bottle carriers, housewares, cloth carry bags, handmade greeting cards, jewelry, and hostess gifts will be available. Pouch Leather Bags is returning with many sizes and colors, and Pampered Chef will be displaying their wide range of cooking tools.

Due to the popularity of vintage items, the Fair has added more outdoor vendors to the north side of the auditorium. Look for signs to the “Vintage Village” with unique items from bygone days.

Katy Green, Auxiliary Quilter, is displaying some of the many handmade lap quilts that will be available for purchase. Courtesy photo

The Auxiliary’s Quilt and Afghan Committee will be selling lap quilts and other handmade textile creations. Approximately 80 items are made each year and then donated to patients at the Villa or in hospice care. The Holiday and Summer Fairs are the only time they are available for sale. 100% of their sale price is donated to the Auxiliary.

After you shop, enjoy the food of the No No Jose Argentinian food truck vendor — wonderful empanadas!

Funds raised at this event will be directed to the Auxiliary’s pledge in support of the Primary Stroke Center and nursing scholarships.

For more information about this event or the work of the Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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