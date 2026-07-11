29th annual Low Tide Ride and Stride returns to Coronado July 18

One of Coronado’s favorite summer traditions returns Saturday, July 18, as the Rotary Club of Coronado hosts the 29th annual Low Tide Ride and Stride.

Each summer, hundreds of runners, walkers, riders, families, and friends gather on Coronado’s shoreline for the event, which offers participants the rare opportunity to travel the same stretch of beach where Navy SEALs, BUD/S candidates, and other special operations personnel train throughout the year.

The event begins at 8 a.m. near Sunset Park at 101 Ocean Ave. Participants can register at lowtideride.com and reserve one of the event’s popular long-sleeved commemorative T-shirts.

Timed to coincide with one of the lowest tides of the year, the flat 5K out-and-back course follows Coronado’s hard-packed sand from just south of Dog Beach, proceeds towards Central Beach and past the lifeguard tower, around the rock jetty near the historic Hotel del Coronado, and reaches its turn-around point just past the final tower of The Shores. Ocean breezes and scenic coastal views make it a favorite for both seasoned participants and first-timers.

The fun continues after the race at Sunset Park, where participants and spectators can enjoy food trucks, raffles, lawn games, music from DJ Tricia Lynn, and other family-friendly activities. Every registered participant also receives a custom finisher’s medal and an official race time.

Beyond the morning’s festivities, the Low Tide Ride and Stride serves an important purpose. Over its nearly three decades, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and nonprofit organizations. Last year’s event generated nearly $200,000 in support of local military members, first responders, and other community organizations. The event has also been recognized with both the San Diego Military Advisory Council Achievement Award and the Armed Services YMCA Admiral St. George Award.

Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself, enjoy a walk on one of Southern California’s most scenic beaches, or simply spend a Saturday morning with family and friends, the Low Tide Ride and Stride offers a chance to do all three while supporting important community causes.

Registration is open now at lowtideride.com.





