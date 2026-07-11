Sunday, July 12, 2026
Community NewsSports

29th annual Low Tide Ride and Stride returns to Coronado July 18

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Low Tide Ride and Stride start line, courtesy of Rotary Club of Coronado. Join hundreds of other local families and participants who enjoy protected and secluded time on the beach in Coronado during LTRS, an exclusive athletic event designed for runners, walkers, and bikers of all skill levels.

One of Coronado’s favorite summer traditions returns Saturday, July 18, as the Rotary Club of Coronado hosts the 29th annual Low Tide Ride and Stride.

Each summer, hundreds of runners, walkers, riders, families, and friends gather on Coronado’s shoreline for the event, which offers participants the rare opportunity to travel the same stretch of beach where Navy SEALs, BUD/S candidates, and other special operations personnel train throughout the year.

The event begins at 8 a.m. near Sunset Park at 101 Ocean Ave. Participants can register at lowtideride.com and reserve one of the event’s popular long-sleeved commemorative T-shirts.

Timed to coincide with one of the lowest tides of the year, the flat 5K out-and-back course follows Coronado’s hard-packed sand from just south of Dog Beach, proceeds towards Central Beach and past the lifeguard tower, around the rock jetty near the historic Hotel del Coronado, and reaches its turn-around point just past the final tower of The Shores. Ocean breezes and scenic coastal views make it a favorite for both seasoned participants and first-timers.

The fun continues after the race at Sunset Park, where participants and spectators can enjoy food trucks, raffles, lawn games, music from DJ Tricia Lynn, and other family-friendly activities. Every registered participant also receives a custom finisher’s medal and an official race time.

Beyond the morning’s festivities, the Low Tide Ride and Stride serves an important purpose. Over its nearly three decades, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities and nonprofit organizations. Last year’s event generated nearly $200,000 in support of local military members, first responders, and other community organizations. The event has also been recognized with both the San Diego Military Advisory Council Achievement Award and the Armed Services YMCA Admiral St. George Award.

Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself, enjoy a walk on one of Southern California’s most scenic beaches, or simply spend a Saturday morning with family and friends, the Low Tide Ride and Stride offers a chance to do all three while supporting important community causes.

Registration is open now at lowtideride.com.

 



SourceRotary Club of Coronado

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Your photo could grace the cover of the Summer 2027 recreation brochure

People

Meet Your Neighbor: For Barb Trenchi, cycling became a way of life

Stage

From ragtime to rock: “American Rhythm” returns to Lamb’s Players Theatre

Community News

Sir Winston elected PAWS of Coronado’s Animal Mayor

News

Coronado city beaches downgrade from closure to advisory; Silver Strand remains closed

Community News

News briefs: $34k settlement over sewage spills, USS Erie returns to San Diego

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2026 Coronado 4th of July parade line up

Community News

Patriotic sing-along as Sit a Spell piano kicks off Fourth of July celebration

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships to four graduates

Business

Business Briefs: Summer food trucks at Marriott, World Cup menu at Bluewater, Sharp accreditation

Community News

Big Bay Boom fireworks return July 4 with new 9:15 p.m. start time

Community News

NASCAR San Diego Weekend in Coronado: video highlight reel

More Local News

Meet Your Neighbor: For Barb Trenchi, cycling became a way of life

People

From ragtime to rock: “American Rhythm” returns to Lamb’s Players Theatre

Stage

Coronado city beaches downgrade from closure to advisory; Silver Strand remains closed

News

Coronado Fourth of July photos and highlight reel

Community News

News briefs: Crown City run and swim, Sharp HospiceCare Regatta, ocean & bay water quality website updated

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Your photo could grace the cover of the Summer 2027 recreation...