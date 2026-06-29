Patriotic sing-along as Sit a Spell piano kicks off Fourth of July celebration

By Dawn Richards

What happens when a community piano sing-along falls on July 1? It’s the perfect chance to kick off Independence Day as neighbors gather to sing patriotic favorites and celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July.

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission’s Sit a Spell piano program kicks off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, by the Coronado Public Library coffee cart. Along with light refreshments, lyric sheets will be provided for singing, or simply listening, to a selection of patriotic and Americana classics — no talent required.

After the previous piano succumbed to wear and tear, the search began for a worthy replacement. Fortunately, a post on the Coronado Happenings Facebook group led organizers to a free piano in La Mesa. Once it was confirmed to be a suitable replacement, the piano received a vibrant art wrap from local artist Michael Ives, followed by a professional tuning. With its fresh new look and beautiful sound, the Grand Dame is ready to make her grand debut.

“It was my daughter’s piano when she was living at home, and she was still attached to it,” says the piano’s former owner Linda Humes Johnsten, who lived part of her childhood in Coronado and still keeps up with local happenings. “But I convinced her she could find another where she lives now. Really, we just wanted to reclaim the room the piano was taking up, and she was very pleased it was going to such a great place!”

Piano movers from Pacific Piano Tech took great care in safely moving the Sit a Spell piano to its new home at the Coronado Public Library.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library generously arranged to have professional movers transport the piano to their storage space while the artwork and tuning were completed. And now, she awaits her first Coronado concert.

Community members are invited to give this piano and its storied journey the respect it deserves. Bring your voice and any instrument you play to pay homage. The July 1 singalong will feature favorites like America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and This Land Is Your Land, along with classic songs many grew up singing. Whether you join in the chorus, soak up the nostalgia, meet new friends, or simply enjoy the music, the event will mark the start of the Independence Day holiday weekend.





