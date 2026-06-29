Monday, June 29, 2026
Community NewsEntertainment

Patriotic sing-along as Sit a Spell piano kicks off Fourth of July celebration

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

By Dawn Richards

What happens when a community piano sing-along falls on July 1? It’s the perfect chance to kick off Independence Day as neighbors gather to sing patriotic favorites and celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July.

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission’s Sit a Spell piano program kicks off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, by the Coronado Public Library coffee cart. Along with light refreshments, lyric sheets will be provided for singing, or simply listening, to a selection of patriotic and Americana classics — no talent required.

After the previous piano succumbed to wear and tear, the search began for a worthy replacement. Fortunately, a post on the Coronado Happenings Facebook group led organizers to a free piano in La Mesa. Once it was confirmed to be a suitable replacement, the piano received a vibrant art wrap from local artist Michael Ives, followed by a professional tuning. With its fresh new look and beautiful sound, the Grand Dame is ready to make her grand debut.

“It was my daughter’s piano when she was living at home, and she was still attached to it,” says the piano’s former owner Linda Humes Johnsten, who lived part of her childhood in Coronado and still keeps up with local happenings. “But I convinced her she could find another where she lives now. Really, we just wanted to reclaim the room the piano was taking up, and she was very pleased it was going to such a great place!”

Piano movers from Pacific Piano Tech took great care in safely moving the Sit a Spell piano to its new home at the Coronado Public Library.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library generously arranged to have professional movers transport the piano to their storage space while the artwork and tuning were completed. And now, she awaits her first Coronado concert.

Community members are invited to give this piano and its storied journey the respect it deserves. Bring your voice and any instrument you play to pay homage. The July 1 singalong will feature favorites like America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and This Land Is Your Land, along with classic songs many grew up singing. Whether you join in the chorus, soak up the nostalgia, meet new friends, or simply enjoy the music, the event will mark the start of the Independence Day holiday weekend.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – June 18-24, 2026

Entertainment

Fourteen anthems, one hour: Meet the voice behind “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Coronado’s Fourth of July parade

Business

Coronado Sand Bucket List presented by Go Ranchero and benefitting the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

“Locals don’t get in, and tourists don’t know,” Residents protest sewage crisis on NASCAR weekend

Education

Questions about new “Dean of Students” at Village Elementary; Lunch lady retires after 35 years

Business

Business Briefs: Summer food trucks at Marriott, World Cup menu at Bluewater, Sharp accreditation

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

NASCAR San Diego Weekend in Coronado: video highlight reel

Community News

Fourth of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest – enter today

People

NASCAR in Coronado: Carson Hocevar visits summer campers

People

NASCAR in Coronado: Sharp Coronado Hospital meet-and-greet

City of Coronado

Hotel visitation drives $500,000 investment in community

Sports

Coronado Crown City Cup debuts with dramatic finish

More Local News

Fourteen anthems, one hour: Meet the voice behind “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Coronado’s Fourth of July parade

Entertainment

Coronado Sand Bucket List presented by Go Ranchero and benefitting the Coronado Historical Association

Business

“Locals don’t get in, and tourists don’t know,” Residents protest sewage crisis on NASCAR weekend

Community News

Questions about new “Dean of Students” at Village Elementary; Lunch lady retires after 35 years

Education

Business Briefs: Summer food trucks at Marriott, World Cup menu at Bluewater, Sharp accreditation

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships to four graduates