Thursday, July 23, 2026
Community NewsSports

29th Annual Low Tide Ride and Stride draws almost 700 participants

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Close to 1000 people showed up for the 29th annual Coronado Rotary Low Tide Ride and Stride (LTRS) on Saturday, July 18, including just under 700 individuals who rode, ran, or walked the 5K roundtrip beach course, along with hundreds of volunteers, community organizations, and fellow revelers, family, and friends. It was one of the most successful Rotary fundraisers in this club’s history and exceeded all expectations.

Runners, bike riders, and walkers cross paths just in front of the Hotel del Coronado as they traverse the flat 5K roundtrip beach course which also allowed participants to gain access for a few 100 feet to the Navy SEALs training beach. Photo: Coronado Rotary

According to Stephanie Anderson, who has chaired the event for the past four years, when tallies are totaled, the net proceeds from this event will likely approach $200K — all of which is committed to supporting local organizations. With hundreds of thousands of dollars donated over the years, the success of this event has become increasingly important to the local military community and first responders.

The early morning coastline was covered in light clouds that protected participants from excessive heat while they pounded and pedaled along the course. The morning’s lowest tide was roughly -0.2 feet, and the race took place during a low tide of 1.3 feet. The hard-packed sand ensured a smooth course from start to finish.

Part of the fun of LTRS is that whatever your skill or competition level might be – whether a hard-core athlete or casual stroller – there’s a place for everyone on the beautiful beachside course. The overall winner for this year’s event, completing the 5K in 17 minutes and 42 seconds, was 17-year-old Vincenzo Hauser, hailing from Tucson, Arizona. The top placing female under 19 was Regan Villaneuva from Roanoke, Texas. In the adult category, Coronado resident Bridie Robillard came in first females for at least the second year in a row, and Zach Bond, from Durham, North Carolina, won for the men.

Another class of winners were those who went home with one of the 20 different raffle prizes donated by local businesses: the Hotel Del Coronado, Holland’s Bicycles, Belmont Park, Tartine European Café, Blue Ridge Hospitality, Von’s Grocery Store, McP’s Irish Pub, Fuzziwigs Candy Factory, Boney’s Bayside Market, Swadee Thai Restaurant, High Tide Bottle Shop, Clayton’s, Buena Forchetta , Il Fornaio, Coronado Hardware, The Henry, Blanco Cocina, Bluewater Boathouse, Crown Bistro, Taco Bell, Village Theater, and Bay Books. These generous businesses support many different non-profits through regular giving.

Coronado Rotary would like to thank the many sponsors who make events like LTRS possible. Platinum, gold, and silver sponsors include Arlene Inch, Carol Sommer, HSI-Talogy, Pat and Debbie Starke, Edward Jones-Hayley Beard CFP, Cal American Water, Dan and Chris Gensler, Donna Salof, Betsy and Ron Vernetti, the Lowenberg Family, Dr. Bailey and Dr. Popp, Kitt and Richard Williams, and Jim Kaufman. And a long list of bronze sponsors — even more local businesses and philanthropic individuals — can be found on the LTRS website.

LTRS takes place annually on a weekend in June or July experiencing the lowest morning tide. It brings together people in our community and from across the bridge for a celebratory event that benefits our military and first responders. With the motto “Service Above Self,” Coronado Rotary raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for myriad causes to benefit people all over the globe. For more information about Rotary Club of Coronado visit coronadorotary.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

News briefs: Film Festival CEO joins NGO Day council, shuttle survey, Costco desert willow plant

Community News

Meet Graham Memorial’s new pastor, Dr. Christopher Atwood

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: Coronado poised to formalize CCA membership, sewer charges, and more

Obituaries

Mary Ann Yarbrough (1942-2026)

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – July 9-15, 2026

Community News

Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one place

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sir Winston elected PAWS of Coronado’s Animal Mayor

Business

Business briefs: Purple Paws urgent care, Sharp opens multi-specialty care clinic

Community News

2026 Coronado 4th of July parade line up

Community News

Patriotic sing-along as Sit a Spell piano kicks off Fourth of July celebration

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships to four graduates

Business

Business Briefs: Summer food trucks at Marriott, World Cup menu at Bluewater, Sharp accreditation

More Local News

Meet Graham Memorial’s new pastor, Dr. Christopher Atwood

Community News

City Council agenda: Coronado poised to formalize CCA membership, sewer charges, and more

City of Coronado

Mary Ann Yarbrough (1942-2026)

Obituaries

Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one place

Community News

Meet Dumpling: comfort in Point Loma

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

News briefs: Film Festival CEO joins NGO Day council, shuttle survey,...