Coronado Junior Arts League invites aspiring young performers to join Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

This fall, City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services, in collaboration with Coronado Junior Arts League, invites aspiring performers ages 8–16 to develop their skills in a production of Disney’s Frozen Jr., bringing Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and more to the stage.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors, participants receive hands-on training in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft while building confidence and making new friends. Rehearsals feature favorite songs including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Love Is an Open Door,” along with new numbers from the Broadway production.

All experience levels are welcome, and everyone is cast. Auditions will be held Sept. 9, with rehearsals running Sept. 14 through Dec. 11, culminating in performances of Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Dec. 12 and 13. Registration opens Aug. 5 for residents and Aug. 12 for non-residents.

Registration is available online at coronado.ca.us/register, through the direct registration link, by phone, or in person. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 619-522-7342,





