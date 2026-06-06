Saturday, June 6, 2026
Community NewsTravel

Charter bus trip to The Queen Mary, register by June 25

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Step aboard one of the world’s most iconic ocean liners during an adults-only day trip to the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach on Thursday, July 9. Departing from the John D. Spreckels Center at 8 a.m., participants will travel by charter bus for a guided Glory Days Historical Tour, exploring the ship’s rich history, elegance, and fascinating stories.

Following the tour, there will be free time to explore the Queen Mary and have lunch. Food can be purchased onboard or you can bring a sack lunch.

The trip fee includes charter bus transportation and the guided tour.

Registration is required by June 25 due to Queen Mary reservation requirements. No refunds will be issued after this date.

To register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

Photo by Brendon Spring / Pexels



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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