Friends of the Library host second annual Family Picnic on Aug. 15

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library will host their second annual Family Picnic & Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Aug. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Coronado Public Library. The free event will celebrate the end of summer with books, scavenger hunts, prizes, and activities for all ages.

Families can bring a picnic, relax in the park, and participate in age-appropriate scavenger hunts throughout the Library. This year’s event includes new activities for young readers and teens.

For elementary school students, the Friends’ Reading Dragon Hunt will feature Friends’ Reading Dragons hidden throughout the Children’s Library. Inspired by Imagine Dragon (“Ima”), the dragon sculpture outside the Library, the hunt encourages young readers to explore the collection, meet Library staff, and discover Library resources. The first 15 children to find a dragon can take one home as a keepsake.

Middle and high school students will have their own scavenger hunts, with challenges and hidden clues designed for their age groups. Everyone who completes a scavenger hunt will receive a prize and be entered into a raffle for additional giveaways.

In addition to the option to bring a picnic lunch, the Friends are also offering a special lunch option for current members. Friends members may reserve a Which Wich lunch for $5 per person. Reservations and payment must be received by Thursday, Aug. 13, by emailing [email protected].

Those interested in joining the Friends can sign up for a Family Membership, which includes a complimentary Friends picnic blanket while supplies last.

Become a Friends of the Coronado Public Library member.





