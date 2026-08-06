Thursday, August 6, 2026
EducationPeople

Coronado schools add new administrators at high school, middle school, and Village Elementary

5 min.

Coronado Unified School District has announced three additions to its leadership team ahead of the 2026-27 school year, naming a new assistant principal at Coronado High School, a new assistant principal at Coronado Middle School, and the first Dean of Students at Village Elementary School.

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Managing Editor

Rick Ayala joins Coronado High School

Rick Ayala has been selected as an assistant principal at Coronado High School.

Veteran educator Rick Ayala has been named assistant principal at Coronado High School beginning this month. He will join Principal Karin Mellina and Assistant Principal Wendy Lewis.

“I am looking forward to joining Karin and Wendy on the CHS admin team,” Ayala shared. “Having served as a solo administrator for the past 18 years at one site, I’ve really missed being part of a collaborative team.”

Entering his 30th year in education, Ayala spent the last 18 years as principal of Sunset High School in Encinitas within the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD). During his tenure at Sunset he oversaw a dramatic increase in the school’s graduation rate, raising it from the 50 percent range to 97.3 percent. His leadership background in SDUHSD also includes roles as Director of Pupil Services and assistant principal at Torrey Pines High School.

Ayala holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in education from National University. After an initial career in the private sector he discovered his passion for youth mentorship while coaching baseball at Crawford High School. That experience inspired him to earn his teaching credential, complete his student teaching at Crawford, and begin his teaching career at Mount Miguel High School, where he attended as a student.

Ayala cites the desire for a new challenge in his career as the impetus for the move to Coronado High School. Having previously worked with CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller in San Dieguito, Ayala noted that he has long admired the culture and strong community support within Coronado schools.

“I am familiar with the good work and programs available here in Coronado and look forward to being part of the district,” he said. “I’m ready to dive in and become part of the Islander community.”

“When students arrive, that’s when the real work begins, and it’s the best part of the job,” he said. “Doing whatever you can to make a difference and help kids be successful is what it’s all about. I’m also excited to attend sporting events and all the activities that are part of a spirited school campus.”

Haylee Lavender joins Coronado Middle School

Haylee Lavender has been selected as an assistant principal at Coronado Middle School.

Haylee Lavender has been named assistant principal at Coronado Middle School, where she will join Principal Brooke Falar on the school’s administrative team.

Lavender joins Coronado from Austin, Texas, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Schools. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Education from the University of Texas at Austin and brings 16 years of experience in public education.

Lavender began her career as an elementary classroom teacher, spending seven years in the classroom before serving as an instructional coach for two years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she transitioned into school administration as an assistant principal. She later served as a principal for three years before moving into her district leadership role as Senior Director of Schools.

“I am really looking forward to working back at a school on a campus every day with students. I am excited to make this my new home,” Lavender shared.

Coming from a smaller school district, Lavender says she appreciates the close-knit, family-oriented atmosphere that drew her to Coronado, and looks forward to meeting not just the students and staff, but also parents and families.

Lavender said she has already been impressed by Coronado Middle School’s academic and extracurricular opportunities such as student leadership through KCMS and ASB, and school clubs and dances.

“When students have autonomy and can make choices that align with their interests, they are engaged and excited to be at school. I feel like CMS has that, with a community of teachers that prioritizes students and feels very connected. I can’t wait to be part of it. I’m excited to meet everyone!” she said.

Shauna Malone becomes Village’s first Dean of Students

Shauna Malone will join Village Elementary as its first Dean of Students.

Shauna Malone has been named Village Elementary School’s first Dean of Students, a newly created position that begins with the 2026-27 school year. In this newly created leadership role, she will work closely with staff, students, and families to foster a school culture rooted in high expectations, accountability, and student agency. She will help design and implement systems, processes, and practices that support a safe, positive, and learning-centered environment for every student.

Malone joins the Village Elementary leadership team led by Principal Peter Kuhns, alongside Assistant Principal Julia Braga and Program Specialist Alison Keehan.

A veteran educator entering her 22nd year in education, Malone brings extensive experience as a teacher, instructional coach, English Language Development (ELD) leader, literacy coach, and elementary administrator. She has served students and educators in both the San Diego Unified School District and Cajon Valley Union School District, building expertise in instructional leadership, student support, and school culture.

Malone earned a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies with a minor in Art from San Diego State University, where she later completed her teaching credential and master’s degree in education. She then earned an Administrative credential from National University and a Reading Specialist credential from Point Loma Nazarene University.

As a professional development leader, Malone has worked to create systems and learning experiences that build capacity for multilingual learners while promoting culturally responsive instructional practices that strengthen language and literacy development.

“I believe that we cannot build academic achievement unless we have a strong social-emotional foundation,” Malone said. “Getting to know the whole child, not just focusing on performance, leads to academic growth. Building positive relationships among staff, families, and students helps develop the personal skills students need to succeed.”

Although this will be Malone’s first position in Coronado, her family has longstanding ties to the community. Her husband, Sean, grew up in Coronado and attended Central School. While the family lives in North Park, they frequently visit Coronado to spend time with Sean’s parents. Sean’s father is a retired Navy pilot.

Malone says she was drawn to the Dean of Students role because of its strong alignment with Coronado Unified’s vision for student success.

“I believe the strongest schools are built on relationships, high expectations, and consistent support,” she said. “Every student deserves to feel safe, valued, connected, and held accountable for their choices.”



SourceCoronado Unified School District

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Managing Editor
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Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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