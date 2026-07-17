Watercolor classes with Ed Roeder

Whether you’re just discovering watercolor or have been painting for years, a new class at the John D. Spreckels Center offers the chance to learn from well-known artist Ed Roeder. Ed will lead the Friday morning sessions, working with students of all skill levels in a supportive, creative environment. Rather than teaching from a step-by-step approach, Ed provides individualized guidance, helping each artist build confidence, refine techniques, and develop their own artistic style.

Beginning students will learn watercolor fundamentals, including brush and water control, color application, and how to simplify images into shapes, light, and form. Intermediate artists will receive personalized art direction while working on more advanced projects and expanding their skills. Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or looking to take your artwork to the next level, this class offers inspiration and guidance for every artist.

Fridays: August 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $90 Coronado residents | $113 nonresidents

Drop-in: $32 per class (space permitting)

Early registration is encouraged to ensure minimum enrollment is met. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

To reserve your spot, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St.





