Friday, July 17, 2026
Community NewsEducation

Watercolor classes with Ed Roeder

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Whether you’re just discovering watercolor or have been painting for years, a new class at the John D. Spreckels Center offers the chance to learn from well-known artist Ed Roeder. Ed will lead the Friday morning sessions, working with students of all skill levels in a supportive, creative environment. Rather than teaching from a step-by-step approach, Ed provides individualized guidance, helping each artist build confidence, refine techniques, and develop their own artistic style.

Beginning students will learn watercolor fundamentals, including brush and water control, color application, and how to simplify images into shapes, light, and form. Intermediate artists will receive personalized art direction while working on more advanced projects and expanding their skills. Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or looking to take your artwork to the next level, this class offers inspiration and guidance for every artist.

Fridays: August 7, 14, 21, 28
Time: 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $90 Coronado residents | $113 nonresidents
Drop-in: $32 per class (space permitting)

Early registration is encouraged to ensure minimum enrollment is met. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

To reserve your spot, register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one place

Community News

Celebrate Park and Recreation Month with free, family-friendly events in Coronado

Community News

News briefs: CJWC new board, Hoopla, Del summer, Harbor Island plans

Education

CUSD robotics program secures prestigious DoW STEM grant for 2026–2027 season

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – July 2-8, 2026

Community News

Donut holes, drool rags and wet dog zoomies: Q & A with Sir Winston, Coronado’s Animal Mayor

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Teen leadership programs keep youth engaged, active, and learning this summer

Community News

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lecture Series at John D. Spreckels Center

Community News

Charter bus trip to the Queen Mary, register by June 25

Community News

Armchair Travel Series: South America and Antarctica

Community News

Ukulele 101 is back in six-session series

Community News

Art presentation series: Women in Mexican Muralism

More Local News

Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one place

Community News

Meet Dumpling: comfort in Point Loma

Bridgeworthy

Donut holes, drool rags and wet dog zoomies: Q & A with Sir Winston, Coronado’s Animal Mayor

Community News

Built for Play: The history of Coronado’s Parks and Recreation

History

29th annual Low Tide Ride and Stride returns to Coronado July 18

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one...