Sunday, July 26, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Ricky Hoyt announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Ricky Hoyt

When the Navy brought me to Coronado in 2015 to serve at Naval Air Station North Island, I expected it to be another stop in my career. Instead, it became home.

I grew up in New Hampshire before attending the U.S. Naval Academy, where I earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics while competing in NCAA Division I cross country and track. I later earned my MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School. Throughout my Navy career, I’ve served as an H-60 helicopter pilot, V-22 Osprey production test pilot, instructor pilot, and department head, leading teams ranging from small divisions to hundreds of Sailors. Along the way, I was given the callsign “Rabbit,” a name many friends and fellow aviators still know me by today.

I now continue to serve as a Navy Reserve V-22 Osprey pilot while also owning a small business in Coronado. Those experiences have reinforced the values of service, leadership, accountability, and fiscal responsibility that I hope to bring to the City Council.

While I’m proud of my military career, what inspired me to run isn’t my résumé — it’s this community.

Coronado is where my wife and I met, where we got engaged, where we were married, and where we chose to build our life together. It’s where neighbors became friends, friends became family, and a duty station became the place we hope to call our forever home.

Coronado is unlike any other city in America. Home to Naval Air Station North Island — the birthplace of Naval Aviation — it has also preserved the character of a true small town. Military families, longtime residents, local businesses, and civic organizations have worked together for generations to make this island an extraordinary place to live.

I often describe Coronado as the California Exception. Our quality of life didn’t happen by accident. It exists because generations of residents have cared enough to protect it.

I’m running for City Council because I want to give back to the community that has given my family so much.

My priorities are clear: fighting for a permanent solution to the Tijuana sewage crisis, improving traffic and pedestrian safety with practical e-bike solutions, ensuring major infrastructure projects are managed responsibly and transparently, and strengthening Coronado’s leadership role on regional issues.

I also believe one of Coronado’s greatest strengths is its partnership with the United States Navy. Having served much of my career at Naval Air Station North Island while building my life in Coronado, I’ve seen firsthand how military families and longtime residents work together to strengthen this community.

My commitment is simple: to protect what makes Coronado exceptional, improve what needs improving, and always put the long-term interests of our community first. I believe our responsibility isn’t simply to enjoy this incredible city, but to leave it even better for the next generation.

The Navy brought me here.

The people kept me here.

Now I’d be honored to give back by helping keep Coronado the California Exception.

Ricky Hoyt



1 COMMENT

  1. Terrific! Wonderful to have such devotion to our community, and a clear and important mission. But why does it need to be the “California Exception”? This is an extraordinary state with its staggering geographical and ecological diversity, global economic and technical innovation, and the California Dream, where people from all over make dreams a reality.

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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