Explore Coronado app puts events, dining, and hidden gems in one place

“Coronado has no shortage of engaged organizations doing great work — it’s that nobody had pulled it into one place.”

When Clay Shinn moved back to Coronado five years ago, he quickly realized there wasn’t an easy way to know what was happening on the island. While Coronado has plenty of sources for local information, Shinn says it was fragmented.

“I’d have to check five or ten different sites and follow a handful of social media accounts to get the full picture,” said Shinn.

That frustration led him to create the Explore Coronado app.

“I already had a travel app business, so I had the platform and technical foundation in place; what took the real time was building out the content, which took several months of research and outreach to get right.”

Whether it’s a Chamber of Commerce event, a PAWS adoption day, a historical walking tour, or happy hours, the Explore Coronado app brings it all together in one easy-to-use place. Users will find local events, activities, restaurants, bars, hidden gems, and community happenings, along with a calendar, business spotlights, and practical information.

Explore Coronado is for both residents and visitors. “Whether you’ve lived here 20 years or you’re on the island for a weekend, the goal is the same: open the app and immediately see something worth doing, without having to dig for it.”

“Locals get an easy way to stay in the loop on their own community: knowing what’s happening this weekend, which restaurant just opened, when the next beach cleanup is,” Shinn elaborates. “Visitors get something closer to a local’s-eye view instead of a generic tourist listing. We’ve got over 500 things to do listed on the app, … there’s almost always something new to discover.”

Features of Explore Coronado

“One of my favorite features is the happy hour list, tucked under the ‘More’ menu. It pulls together every happy hour on the island in one place, organized by day of the week,” said Shinn.

The app even highlights deals like IB Pet Coronado’s 10% discount on frozen bones each Friday.

Make use of the search function! Type in whatever you’re in the mood for, whether it be coffee, live music, or a dog-friendly patio, and you’ll see multiple options.

“It’s a good reminder of how much is actually happening on this small island at any given time.”

Keeping Explore Coronado up to date

While the idea of one place to find everything is appealing, it’s the legwork that may have prevented someone from undertaking this project in the past.

The work isn’t automated. Shinn manually reviews websites and updates the app regularly; and partnerships with local organizations help ensure listings stay current.

“It’s a mix of routine and manual review. I keep two running lists of sites — about 20 I check at least once a week for anything time-sensitive, and another 20 to 30 I check monthly, since that content tends to be more static.”

Partnerships

It was important for Shinn to partner with local organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, PAWS, the Eagle & Journal, and the Coronado Historical Association. “I wanted to partner with these organizations so the app reflects the island accurately — not just what one person thinks is interesting.”

“The Explore Coronado app is such a fantastic resource for locals to stay connected with what is happening around town,” said Christine Stokes, Executive Director of the Coronado Historical Association (CHA). “We are particularly excited to see the platform beautifully infused with our rich local history alongside all the latest exhibits and events at the Coronado Historical Association’s museum. It is a wonderful way to bridge Coronado’s unique past with the vibrant community life happening on the island today.”

For Shinn personally, he’s really proud of his partnership with PAWS. “It’s less about information and more about visibility — making sure pets available for adoption actually get seen … If the app can help even a few animals find homes faster, that’s a partnership I’m proud of regardless of anything else it does.”

Get involved

For businesses or organizations that have information for the app, reach out to Shinn using the “Feedback” option in the app.

“If a business or group has something coming up, I’d genuinely love to hear from them. Every business and ‘Things to do’ page also has an ‘Improve This Listing’ option built right in, which businesses can use to send me updates, corrections, or new information anytime.” He continues, “Down the road, as we build a larger base of users, businesses will have more ways to promote themselves directly — through the app itself, not just event listings. So getting involved now, even in a small way, sets them up to take advantage of those opportunities as the platform grows.”

Learn something new

The app also includes facts that many people may not know. ”Coronado actually has 19 different beaches around the island — not just ‘the beach,’ but 19 distinct stretches and mini beaches, each with its own character. There are also around 50 art installations scattered throughout the island, both outdoors and tucked inside public buildings. Even people who’ve lived here for years are probably walking past pieces they’ve never noticed.”

Clay’s favorite hidden gem is along the Nature’s Bridge to Discovery trail on the Silver Strand. “There’s a circle of benches built along the trail that actually functions as a solstice clock — twice a year, during the summer and winter solstices, the sunlight lines up with the benches in a way that marks the moment. It’s the kind of thing you could walk past a hundred times and never know it’s there unless someone points it out.”

Community response

The community response has been really encouraging. “The feedback I hear most often is relief — people are glad to finally have everything consolidated in one place instead of having to piece it together themselves. A lot of people also comment on how easy it is to search and actually find something to do, whether that’s browsing by category or just typing in what they’re in the mood for.”

Most rewarding for Clay has been hearing from longtime residents who say they’ve discovered something new about their own island through the app. “That’s exactly the reaction I was hoping for when I started building it.”

Planning a day with Explore Coronado

Each person will have a different perfect day in Coronado. For Clay, he’d start with coffee (and check the app for where to get some), then he’d stroll around the Hotel del Coronado. “Even if you’ve seen it before, it’s worth slowing down and taking in the architecture and the beach in front of it — it’s still the heart of the island for a reason.”

From there, he’d rent a bike and cruise. “Coronado is small enough that you can cover most of it in a few hours, but there’s enough variety that it never feels repetitive.”

For lunch, he’d dine on Orange Avenue. “Good food, local shops, and a good sense of the community.” He’d end the day back at the beach for sunset. “Ideally with a stop for a drink somewhere with a bay or ocean view.”

He caveats, “But really, the beauty of Coronado is that there’s no single ‘right’ itinerary. That’s part of why we built the app the way we did — so people can build a day that’s right for them.”

Explore Coronado is available through TripBucket. Learn more or download the app at tripbucket.com/coronado.





