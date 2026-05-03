Connecting in Coronado: Inside the Chamber’s Women in Business Mixers

In an era of Zoom calls, social media, and local Facebook groups, it can seem like networking has gone virtual. While a connection can be made this way, face-to-face conversations are happening thanks to the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

“Networking is not dead,” said Cathy Brown, the Chamber’s Membership Coordinator, at the April 2 Women in Business mixer. And judging by the energy in the room, she’s right.

About twenty local businesswomen attended the event at Pretty Please Boutique, ready to mix and mingle and share something about themselves and their businesses with one another. Pretty Please Manager Diane Benney hosted the event, partnering with Trident Coffee for drinks and treats, another nod to how easy it is for businesses to support one another.

At this particular Women in Business event, there were executive coaches, service-industry owners, retail managers, newswriters, doctors, restaurateurs, a recent graduate, and endless conversation.

“New and different women always attend, and the networking connections are great,” said Kerry Dowling, the Chamber’s Director of Membership and Events. Board President Colleen Cavalieri, who owns vomFASS and the Coronado Tasting Room, was there, along with Benney, who spoke to the group. Also attending were Marilyn Klisser, owner of Salon on First, and Suzanne Frontz, both on the Chamber Board.

Women in Business is open to Chamber members and the public with the purchase of a ticket. It’s an intimate way for women to see the Chamber’s impact. There are co-ed mixers as well.

What to Expect at a Women in Business Mixer

Before the structured session began, women meandered around Pretty Please with name tags — alleviating the awkwardness of not remembering someone’s name. The racks at Pretty Please featured their new spring collection, and attendees were casually connecting with one another. Each Women in Business event is hosted by a different Chamber member, which sets up an opportunity for local businesses to invite people into their space and makes the event feel more personal.

I spent the beginning of the event talking to Dr. Gina, learning about the evolution of her business, Choose Healthy. I was able to thank Colleen for hosting my book launch at Coronado Tasting Room earlier in the week. While the book launch exceeded my expectations, it was great to hear that the event also brought her business. Looking around the room, there were so many women I had seen before, but never talked to. Having an event like this is an opportunity to connect with more people and learn from each other, all for everyone’s benefit.

Speed Networking

The speed-networking portion consists of three minute rounds of one-on-one conversation time — long enough for both parties to share what drew them to the event and a bit about their work, and short enough so there wasn’t a lull in the conversation. There are business cards exchanged, iPhone “bumps” to download each other’s information, and promises of continued conversation after the event.

After the speed networking, all the women gathered in a circle to introduce themselves to the group and get to know those they had not connected with during the speed round. Marilyn shared details about Club Coronado and a new product flying off her shelves. Colleen spoke about events at Coronado Tasting Room. Diane informed the group about their new “Girls Night Out” events. Cathy and Kerri discussed upcoming major events the Chamber is hosting, such as the Art & Wine Festival, as well as the Chamber’s goals.

Overall Thoughts

With each speaker, I found myself nodding along, thinking about all the ways I could connect with businesses — and business owners — both professionally and personally. There is always so much happening in Coronado; it’s easy to miss exciting things businesses are doing.

If you’re looking to be more involved, check out the chamber’s upcoming events: eventbrite.com/o/coronado-chamber-of-commerce-34181824505

The Coronado Times is a proud member of the Coronado Chamber.





