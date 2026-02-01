Club Coronado: Dance club vibes, home by nine

Club Coronado is a club-style happy hour dance party that kicked off on December 17, sold out on January 23, and will be grooving each month for the foreseeable future. The event is hosted by Marilyn Klisser, owner of Salon On First. Attendees at Club Coronado can expect great music and upbeat people, without the chaos or late-night madness of a traditional dance club. It’s designed to be a fun way to shake off the day, meet new friends, burn calories, and end your day on a high note.

How it started

Marilyn has been a dancer since childhood. “It started with ballet for about 14 years. Then I did jazz and other styles, until I finally started salsa dancing. Dance has always been a part of my life.” In creating Club Coronado, the vibe was really important to her. “When you dance in a club environment with the darker lighting, the loud music, and the disco lights, everything seems to disappear. You’re in the moment, and everything else melts away.”

Marilyn had been wishing that there was somewhere to dance in Coronado, and she had been dreaming up ways for close to two years to make it happen. “I went to the Coronado Schools Foundation Gala after-party at the Hotel Del,” she said in answer to what prompted her to take action. “Everybody was raging on the dance floor, hands in the air, jumping, singing, dancing, huge smiles on their faces. I said, ‘That’s it. This finally needs to happen.’”

Marilyn settled on the simplicity of the name ‘Club Coronado,’ then worked to make it a reality. She reached out to the Coronado Fire Station venue and they had the date she wanted available. Then she spoke with her friend TeeLynn about DJing the event, and she was on board too. The first event in December sold out, and everyone she spoke to had a blast. It seemed the community was really excited about it.

The experience

When guests check-in, they receive a wristband and a foam glow stick. They’re welcome to get a cocktail or beverage at the bar and then settle in or get straight to dancing. “When they arrive at five o’clock, the music is pumping,” says Marilyn. “The disco lights are on, and the dance floor is ready and waiting for them!”

So far Club Coronado’s attendees have ranged in age from 30-year-olds to 70-plus. “The music is definitely all-inclusive. From the ’70s and ’80s through the ’90s and 2000s, there is music for everyone,” she said. Since there’s such a variety, guests can skip songs they don’t care for, take a break, get a drink, or step outside for fresh air until they beat calls to them again.

The January Club Coronado was held at the VFW, and will be there again this month. “Working with the VFW from minute one was very easy. They were extremely accommodating and helpful — ready to serve so many attendees in a timely manner.” Marilyn laughs, “I had a few people telling me, before the night was even over, ‘We love this space. We love the vibe. The bartenders are so quick in getting us served. It’s so Coronado. It’s cozy, it’s wonderful.’ Everybody loves the VFW!”

Connection and community

This is not the first time Marilyn has brought the community together. She hosts free Community Care monthly events at the salon to foster connections, whether or not they use the salon’s services.

“There’s always a different topic; people come to learn something, communicate, and hang out with others. They chat and mingle with each other for about 20 minutes, and then there’s about 20 to 25 minutes of the topic. We’ve had more than 10 events, and every time, people comment on how much they enjoyed it.” She’s seen people make new friends and exchange phone numbers at the end of the evening.

With all the stress in the world and daily life, Marilyn believes dance is a great outlet. “This is something that the world needs right now. There’s nothing like getting on a dance floor without your phone and dancing to the music. When everybody leaves, they are so happy and full of energy. Dancing does that. It’s very healthy for mind, body, and spirit.”

Community feedback

The following are reviews from attendees of the first Club Coronado in December.

We’ve needed and wanted this in Coronado for so long, a place to go dance and have fun. It was a sold-out, fun crowd of men and women! ~ Dolores F.

Club Coronado was so much fun. We went as a group of friends and ran into friends we hadn’t seen in forever. It felt like a super local event. I can’t wait for the next one! ~ Heidi I.

I had such a fun time at Club Coronado dance party last month! The music and vibe were great, and the people were so friendly. I walked in by myself, but didn’t feel alone or uncomfortable. It felt like a community of people just there to have a good time. ~ Jeanne S.

Club Coronado was such a hit! I love that I was able to have so much fun, dance close to home, and still be in bed by nine. It was a really high-energy event with awesome music, great drinks, and a fun atmosphere, including a fog machine and glow sticks. I can’t wait for the next one! ~ Sam C.

The February 11 Club Coronado at the VFW is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased at this link.





